QUACKKKK: Oregon Lands Four-Star WR Dakota Guerrant

A surprise Tuesday commitment has Oregon fans feeling pretty good. The news of a commitment on the Pat McAfee show leaked out about 20 minutes before the announcement. And it was a big one.

Harper Woods (Mich.) wide receiver Dakota Guerrant made his college decision live on the broadcast in person. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder is one of the top wide receivers in the country. Guerrant ranks as the No. 38 player nationally in the Rivals Industry Rankings and No. 7 ranked player at his position.

The Ducks were in a heated battle with Michigan hoping to keep him in-state to play with close friend, Bryce Underwood. He was expected to visit Michigan this weekend for his official visit. However Dan Lanning and Ross Douglas were able to lure him from his home state.

This gives the Ducks a serious weapon at receiver in the 2027 class. Coach Douglas will take at least a couple of receivers in this class but can build around Guerrant and Malachi Garlington.

During the post-commitment interview Guerrant confirmed he will enroll early at Oregon.

The four-star is Oregon’s 18th commit in the 2027 class. Oregon has the No. 8 ranked class but this addition should move them up.

Scouting Report via Allen Trieu:

Very skilled, productive gamer of a receiver. Has been a major varsity contributor since his varsity season and has made an impact at receiver, as a return man and part-time quarterback and defensive back. Savvy, smart route-runner with good fluidity and agility. Has top notch ball skills. Wins contested catches like a bigger receiver and has exceptional body control and ability to make catches near the boundaries of the field and stay in the field of play. Does not have any verified top end speed, but has elusiveness and open field ability. Has come up big at key times and is hyper competitive. Above average physical measureables but elite positional skills and intangibles.