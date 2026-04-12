QUACKKKK: Oregon Lands Legacy DB Commit Josiah Molden
Dan Lanning has done it again and landed his third defensive commit in the last week. This time the Ducks were able to close on legacy recruit Josiah Molden.
The 6-foot, 175-pounder from West Linn (Ore.) is another huge get for the Ducks. Molden is the son of former Oregon great Alex Molden who was a part of Oregon’s 1995 Rose Bowl team. He was later drafted in the first round of the 1996 NFL draft by the New Orleans Saints.
The younger Molden is the nation’s No. 166 ranked player in the Rivals Industry Rankings. He is the No. 19 ranked cornerback in this class. He also had been offered by Ohio State, Washington, Notre Dame, USC and others.
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This was a big win for the Ducks. As you’ll recall his older brother, Elijah Molden played his college ball at Washington as part of the 2017 class before his NFL career. Making this a priority for Lanning and his staff.
The Ducks now have 8 verbal commitments as we enter a key stretch of the recruiting calendar. Oregon has the No. 7 ranked class in the country per Rivals.