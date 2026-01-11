QUACKKKK - Oregon Lands TE Transfer Portal Commitment

Dan Lanning scored a massive commitment in the transfer portal moments ago.

After a grueling back and forth in his prep recruitment a year ago, Oregon was able to lure tight end Andrew Olesh to Eugene after all.

The Southern Lehigh (Pa.) standout committed to Penn State over Oregon. However after one season the 6-foot-5, 230-pounder entered the transfer portal. Oregon moved quickly this time picking up his commitment.

The true freshman recorded no stats last season for the Nittany Lions.

Currently Oregon has limited depth at the tight end position. Returner Jamari Johnson announced he will be back. Fans continue to wait for an announcement from star Kenyon Sadiq. If nothing else, Olesh can provide quality depth for the Ducks while he continues to develop.

Oregon will also welcome in five-star tight end Kendre Harrison who signed as part of the 2026 class. Harrison is already in Eugene and had participated in practices with the team leading up to the playoffs.