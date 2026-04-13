QUACKKKK: Oregon MBB Lands Coveted Transfer Andrew Meadow

Dana Altman continues his rebuild with his second transfer addition of the weekend. This time he adds to the frontcourt with Boise State transfer Andrew Meadow announcing his commitment to Oregon.

The 6-foot-7, 200-pound forward announced his commitment to Oregon moments ago on social media.

NEWS: Boise State forward Andrew Meadow announced he’s committed to Oregon.



The 6-foot-7 junior out of Santa Clarita, California played the first three seasons of his career at Boise State. Started 68 of 102 career games.



He averaged 12.1PPG, 3.6RPG and 1.0APG this season. pic.twitter.com/UJGFRsLPkD — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) April 13, 2026

Meadow has spent all three of his college seasons at Boise State. Last year he averaged 12.1 PPG and 3.6 rebounds per game for the Broncos.

His addition would give Oregon at least three starting lineup pieces for the upcoming season. He joins Univ. of San Francisco guard Tyrone Riley and Oregon will also return Sean Stewart next season. Obviously nothing is given but that is at least three quality pieces to keep building around the depleted roster.

Meadow has some position flexibility to play the three or four for Altman.

He was not ranked by On3/Rivals but was ranked as the No. 159 ranked transfer with 247Sports.