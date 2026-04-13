QUACKKKK: Oregon MBB Lands SDSU Transfer Pharaoh Compton
Dana Altman doubled down Sunday night with a second transfer portal commitment. After landing Andrew Meadow from Boise State, Dana Altman also landed big man Pharaoh Compton from San Diego State.
Compton is a 6-foot-7, 235-pound force on the interior. Last season for the Aztecs he averaged 7.5 points per game and 2.8 rebounds per game. He only averaged just under 14 minutes per game last season.
Oregon has an entire roster to assemble with starting and bench players. At minimum Compton gives Oregon another capable big man to help in the post. You won’t see him out at the three point line however. He has only attempted to three-pointers in his college career and didn’t make either one of them.
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Keep in mind Oregon faced San Diego State this season so Dana Altman had a front row seat to evaluate his talent.
With the addition of Compton and Meadow, Oregon is now up to three verbal commitments in the transfer portal. Dana Altman continues to have a lot of work ahead filling multiple spots. This will be a big week for the men’s basketball program as they continue to host transfer portal targets.