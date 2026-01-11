Recapping all of Oregon's Transfer Portal Movement

The transfer portal is jumping and Dan Lanning and Oregon have seen plenty of movement both in and out of the program.

Oregon finished the 2025 season with a 13-2 overall record, going 8-1 in Big Ten play. The Ducks signed Rivals’ No. 3 recruiting class for the 2026 cycle and are once again positioned to compete for the best players in the transfer portal.

ScoopDuck is tracking all the latest movement so Oregon fans can be kept in the loop

Oregon Additions

–TE Andrew Olesh (Penn State)

-LS RJ Todd (Western Michigan)

-P Bailey Ettridge (Nevada)

-K Keaton Emmett (Nevada)

Oregon’s Expected Departures

-QB Austin Novosad

-QB Luke Moga

-RB Jay Harris

–RB Makhi Hughes (Houston)

–WR Kyler Kasper (BYU)

-WR Justius Lowe

-WR Cooper Perry

–TE Vander Ploog

-OL Lipe Moala

-EDGE Blake Purchase

-CB Sione Laulea

-S Kingston Lopa (Cal)

–Nickel Daylen Austin

-S/Nickel Solomon Davis (San Diego Sate)