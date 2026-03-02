REPORT: Dan Lanning and Oregon Closing in on Defensive Hire From NFL Ranks

It’s been a busy offseason for Dan Lanning and Oregon Football in Eugene. After seeing a number of assistants and analyst depart for other jobs including both coordinators Will Stein and Tosh Lupoi, the Ducks have a number of vacant coaching roles that will need to be filled this spring.

Now it looks like Oregon is closing in on a new addition, with former Las Vegas Raiders defensive assistant Rip Rowan expected to be hired in Eugene, according to a report from CBS’ Matt Zenitz.

Rowan spent the last season with the Raiders, who fired head coach Pete Carroll and named Klint Kubiak their next head coach after winning a super bowl with the Seattle Seahawaks.

Before going to Las Vegas Rowan most recently spent time as a defensive coach at the University of Washington and Georgia Southern. He was promoted to defensive line coach in Seattle after spending two seasons as an analyst with the Huskies.

His time at Georgia Southern was a return to his roots as a native of Marietta, Georgia.

Rowan was also on staff at Florida Atlantic and got his start in coaching at Northwest High School in Clarksville, Tennessee after playing four seasons as a defensive lineman at Austin Peay State.

While not specified in the report, Rowan will likely continue working with the defensive line at Oregon alongside coaches Tony Tuioti and Kamran Araghi and help fill the void left by analyst Darrion Daniels, who followed Tosh Lupoi to Cal in December and was named the Golden Bears’ new defensive line coach.

Oregon is expected to have one of the best defensive line groups in the country next season with all four starters returning in 2026. The Ducks also add a number of coveted players from the prep ranks, headlined by elite edge Anthony ‘Tank’ Jones from Alabama and defensive lineman Tony Cumberland from nearby Willamette High School in Eugene.