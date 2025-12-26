Rivals Names Trio of Oregon Signees to National High School All-American Team

Postseason honors continue to roll in for a handful of Oregon signees following the 2025 campaign. Rivals released its National High School All-American team earlier this week and three future Ducks and some top 2027 targets earned recognition.

Below is what Rivals National high school reporter Andy Villamarzo had to say.

First-Team All-Americans:

WR: Messiah Hampton (Rochester, NY)

James Monroe (Rochester, NY) had never won a New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) football state championship in program history. Having a player the caliber of Messiah Hampton probably helps in ending a drought like that as the Rochester native caught 62 passes for 1,224 yards and 13 touchdowns. The Oregon signee was also utilized in the ground game at James Monroe, rushing for 289 yards on 12 attempts and finding the endzone four times.

Monroe’s Messiah Hampton, left, holds up the championship trophy as the Red Jackets celebrate their dominant 34-0 win over Sleepy Hollow during the NYSPHSAA Class B championship final Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025 at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse. (Photo by: © Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

RB Landen Williams-Callis (Richmond, TX)

Nation’s No. 3 2027 RB Landen Williams-Callis back in AT&T



The electric back has more than 3,300 yards and 58 TD as a junior https://t.co/4oxFzdoTmQ pic.twitter.com/CcL6FxPCoB — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) December 20, 2025

“The 2027 four-star running back proved himself to be the price of admission, especially looking at his body of work for the entire 2025 high school football season. The junior four-star running back finished the Texas high school football season rushing for 3,502 yards in 324 carries and found pay dirt 59 times. Williams-Callis best game may have been in a 83-20 throttling of Bastrop when the junior rushed for 326 yards on just 18 attempts and scored six touchdowns, which tied for a season high.”

WR Khalil Taylor (Pittsburgh, PA)

“Whether it was hauling in passes or returning kickoffs or punts, Pine-Richland’s Khalil Taylor was superb. Taylor was arguably one of the best players in Pennsylvania for the 2025 season with the kind of numbers he was putting up at Pine-Richland, totaling 770 return yards for the Rams. The 2027 wide receiver on offense hauled in 33 passes for 571 yards and scored 16 touchdowns.”

Second-Team All-Americans:

TE Kendre’ Harrison (Reidsville, NC): The 6-foot-6, 250-pound dual sport star hauled in 64 passes for 1,104 yards and 22 touchdowns during his senior season en route to helping Reidsville capture a second consecutive state championship. The Oregon signee is one of the most dominant high school athletes the country has seen in recent years, also starring on the hardwood and capturing state titles in basketball. Few have ever done it successfully, but the 5-star tight end is slated to play both sports at the college level upon arriving in Eugene. He’s one of many early enrollees for Dan Lanning and the Ducks.

#1 Tight End Plays LAST HS GAME EVER 🚨🔥



Oregon commit Kendre Harrison was back hooping fresh off a 2nd state title in football with Reidsville. End of an era fr ❤️ @SupremeDre8 @ReidsvilleHoops @oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/qniyGu2i6q — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) December 17, 2025

S Jett Washington (Las Vegas, NV):

Washington is one of the more unique prospects you’ll find in the country. The future Oregon defensive back finished his high school carer as a Rivals Industry 5-star prospect ranked No. 22 nationally and No. 2 at his position. He helped Bishop Gorman capture their fifth straight state title as a senior while roaming the secondary en route to key wins over Kahuku (HI) and eventual California state champion Santa Margarita. Like Harrison, Washington stars on the basketball court and his elite athleticism and towering stature at 6’5″, 205 pounds will instantly make him a name to watch in Chris Hampton‘s room upon arriving as an early enrollee this winter.

LB Kaden Henderson (Tampa, FL):

Henderson is one of the top linebackers early on in the 2027 cycle and he’s now taken multiple trips out to Oregon, including one for a game this season. He’s the top want at the position for the Ducks and proved why he stands among the nation’s best with a strong junior season at Jesuit this year.

OL Albert Simien (Lake Charles, LA):

Simien is a top-10 talent in the Rivals300 for the 2027 class. The 6-foot-3, 275-pounder also plays basketball for Sam Houston High and there’s been some mutual interest early with Oregon. I don’t believe he’s been to Eugene before but there have been talks of a visit being in the works.