Rivals300 OT Drew Fielder Flips Commitment From Oregon to USC

2027 4-star Anaheim (Calif.) Servite offensive tackle Drew Fielder has flipped his commitment from Oregon to USC. This comes after multiple trips to visit USC during spring practice throughout the month of March.

The 6-foot-6, 270-pound tight end turned offensive tackle originally committed to Oregon on February 1 following an unofficial visit to Eugene.

Fielder ranks No. 246 nationally, the No. 19 offensive tackle and the No. 23 prospect in California according to the Rivals300 ranking.

With Fielder flipping to the Trojans, Oregon has one offensive lineman in their 2027 recruiting class in 3-star Turlock (Calif.) offensive tackle Avery Michael, who’s visiting Nebraska this weekend.

The Ducks now have five verbal commitments in their 2027 class, headlined by 4-star Denton (Tex.) Guyer defensive lineman Zane Rowe, who committed to the Ducks earlier this month over the Washington Huskies.

A’lique Terry and Oregon are recruiting a number of impressive offensive linemen in the 2027 class. A few to watch are 5-star Houston (Tex.) Kingwood offensive tackle Kennedy Brown, 4-star Gilmer (Tex.) interior offensive lineman Ismael Camara, 4-star Englewood (Colo.) Cherry Creek interior offensive lineman Jackson Roper, 4-star Puyallup (Wash.) interior offensive lineman Gecova Doyal, 4-star Chandler (Ariz.) Basha offensive tackle Jake Hildebrand and 4-star Jackson (Miss.) Academy interior offensive lineman Caden Moss among others.

The Ducks signed three offensive linemen in their 2026 recruiting class in 5-star Baltimore (MD.) Georgetown Preparatory School offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho, 4-star San Francisco (Calif.) Archbishop Riordan offensive tackle Tommy Tofi and 3-star Honolulu (HI) Farrington interior offensive lineman Koloi Keli. Oregon added one offensive lineman from the transfer portal in Yale offensive tackle Michael Bennett.