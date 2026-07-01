ScoopDuck Eval: Four-Star ATH Tae Walden Jr.

<p>Oregon has started off the month of July with a bang. On the Rivals Summer signing day special the Ducks picked up a major commitment. </p> <p>Collierville (Tenn.) four-star athlete <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/tae-walden-jr-253081/">Tae Walden Jr.</a></strong> committed to Oregon moments ago on the special. The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder is an elite athlete with the ability to play on both sides of the ball. Very much in the mold of five-star <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/jalen-lott-162650/">Jalen Lott </a></strong>whom Oregon signed in the last class.</p> <p>Walden is the nation’s No. 70 ranked player in the Rivals Industry Rankings. He is the No. 3 ranked athlete nationally.</p> <p>For more on this addition and a breakdown of his game, here is QB11 with the eval.</p> <p>———————————————————————-</p> <p><strong>Tae Walden Jr.</strong></p> <p><strong>Athlete </strong></p> <p><strong>6’2″ </strong></p> <p><strong>170 pounds </strong></p> <p><strong>Collierville, Tennessee </strong></p> <p>Tae Walden is one of the more intriguing athletic profiles in the 2027 class. At 6’2 and 170 pounds, the Collierville, Tennessee standout has the frame, length, movement skills and natural explosiveness to project as a high-level prospect on either side of the ball. Whether he ultimately settles in at wide receiver or cornerback, Walden has the type of raw athletic tools that immediately jump off the screen.<br>He is one of the most fluid athletes I have watched in the class. </p> <p>Walden has elite long speed, explosive twitch and rare athletic body control for a player with his length. There are plenty of prospects who are listed as athletes, but very few who legitimately look like they could develop into a high-end player at multiple premium positions. Walden fits that category. He moves with easy acceleration, can open up and run, and has the kind of loose lower half that allows him to change direction without losing much speed.</p> <p>At wide receiver, Walden can separate in a variety of ways. He has the acceleration to threaten vertically and run by defenders, but he is not just a straight-line athlete. He shows the ability to gear down, snap off routes and create space in the short and intermediate areas. His length, explosive leaping ability and elite ball skills give him a real advantage at the catch point, especially when he is asked to climb the ladder and high point the football. Once the ball is in his hands, his post-catch elusiveness is a major weapon. He can make defenders miss in space, erase angles with his speed and turn routine touches into explosive plays.</p> <p>Defensively, the upside is just as exciting. As a corner, Walden has the fluidity to turn and run with twitchy receivers, while also possessing the length to disrupt timing at the line of scrimmage. His elite ball skills are a major part of what makes him such a dangerous two-way prospect. He tracks the football naturally, adjusts well in the air and has the body control to finish plays at the catch point. Those traits make him a vertical threat on offense, but they also give him legitimate playmaking upside as a corner who can turn coverage wins into takeaways.</p> <p>What makes Walden especially appealing is how natural the athleticism looks. He does not look like a player who is simply winning because he is bigger or faster than everyone else. He has real coordination, balance and spatial awareness. Those traits tend to translate as the level of competition rises. There is still plenty of technical development ahead, especially once a position is chosen full time, but the foundation is outstanding.</p> <p>From a class-building standpoint, this is an important pickup for Oregon. Coach Hampton, Coach Douglas, Coach Wadood and Coach Lanning combine to add one of the more flexible pieces in the class, and Walden’s ability to project at either corner or wide receiver gives the Ducks real roster value. Oregon is expected to lose key pieces to the NFL at both spots over the next two seasons, and Walden has the type of athletic profile that could allow him to factor in quickly once he gets to Eugene. </p> <p>His two-way ability, elite ball skills and positional versatility make him more than just a traits bet. He was clearly one of the highest priorities in the class, and landing him gives Oregon a premium athlete with multiple paths to early impact.</p> <p>Walden has the ceiling of a national-level prospect. The size, speed, twitch, length, ball skills and competitive profile are all there. Whether he ends up at receiver, corner, or gets recruited as a true two-way athlete, he has one of the more exciting developmental profiles in the 2027 class.</p> <iframe src='https://www.hudl.com/embed/video/3/22227786/690cb43e04385dee79f6cca9' width='640' height='360' frameborder='0' allowfullscreen></iframe>