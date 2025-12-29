ScoopDuck Roundtable: Score Predictions vs Texas Tech

Ok ladies and gents, we are officially on the ‘Wednesday of Game Week.’ At least in terms of when we deliver our roundtables.

Oregon is in the air headed south to Miami. Dan Lanning will have a mostly healthy team waiting for Texas Tech in the Orange bowl.

This one is being talked about nationally as a game worth watching. It would seem both of these teams are closely matched and a great game should take place.

But will it actually? Well let’s get into the score predictions below.

Brandon Gibson: Oregon 31, Texas Tech 24

This should be a hard fought battle between two talent squads and will likely come down to taking care of the ball and a few key plays. Texas Tech hasn’t played a team like Oregon this season and Oregon has at times struggled against the more elite defenses on the schedule. Weather certainly won’t be a factor in Miami, so this should come down to talent on the field. I think that Oregon takes an early lead and battles their way to the end pulling off a hard fought win.

Corpatty: Texas Tech 23, Oregon 20

These are two evenly matched teams. I think that plays out on the field. I see this game coming down to the final two minutes. TT takes the lead on a FG with 2 minutes remaining. Sappington misses a would-be game tying FG as time expires.

Max Torres: Oregon 31, Texas Tech 21

Texas Tech hasn’t played a team on Oregon’s level this year but that doesn’t mean they’re a bad team. With Oregon’s win over James Madison leaving a bit to be desired, I feel more confident in the Ducks’ offense than the defense. The offense should get a boost with bigger roles for Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. I see this one being close most of the way with a timely turnover helping the Ducks put the Red Raiders away.

Jhop: Oregon 37, Texas Tech 24

I have been banging the drum on a couple of simple keys for Oregon to beat Texas Tech. I am firmly on board with the reality Tech has not played anyone the level of Oregon when they are firing on all cylinders. The Oregon that gets in its own way however, is definitely beatable. It’s the second round of the playoffs and if you aren’t clicking by now, you are in trouble. The key for Tech to win is capitalizing on turnovers. They have to in order to win. If they don’t, Oregon might cruise to a strong lead and Tech is not really built to come back from a big deficit. I think Oregon gets up early and keeps Tech at arm’s length to get the win. Lots of run game late in the third and fourth to get out of Miami with the dub.