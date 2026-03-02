Several Ducks Improve NFL Draft Stock Following Combine

It was a busy week with the NFL combine taking place. Players from all over the country invaded Indianapolis for the annual showcase of some of the best players around college football. There are position-specific drills along with several athletic testing drills including the 40-yard dash, vertical jump and other tests.

Oregon sent nine players to the NFL draft this year. A very solid number from this year’s squad. The number would have been much higher had the defensive line players and Dante Moore declared. But they remain in Eugene for another year.

This year several Oregon players raised their NFL draft profiles. Overall most of the group reportedly tested well, interviewed well and showed development. A key for the Oregon staff in recruiting.

If you want to pick one player that improved their NFL draft stock most, that might be a tough battle between Kenyon Sadiq and Dillon Thieneman. Both were widely considered first round picks but both ultimately solidified that position. And should more than likely be top 15 picks or top 20 at worst.

NFL.com analyst Nick Shook updated his all-combine team on both sides of the ball by positions. Included were several of the Oregon players. Here is a look at who made his all-combine team.

Tight End:

Kenyon Sadiq

I already mentioned above the week Sadiq had at the combine. The athletic ‘freak’ absolutely blew scouts and GM’s away with his testing numbers. Which is probably a big reason why he was listed on the all-combine team for Shook as the top name. He posted a 4.39 40-yard dash time and a 43.5 vertical. Insane numbers for a 6-foot-3, 241-pounder.

From Shook:

I was tempted to include both of the top two testers of this group — Oregon’s Sadiq and Vanderbilt’s Eli Stowers — because they’re also clearly the top two prospects at the position, and they each posted records that could stand for quite some time. Stowers jumped an absurd 45.5 inches in the vertical, while Sadiq ran a 4.39-second 40, the fastest time for a tight end since at least 2003. However, neither participated in the field drills, and I ultimately decided to save at least one spot here for someone who did. I gave Sadiq (who also recorded an absurd 43.5-inch vertical) the edge over Stowers because of Sadiq’s combined results. He’s an athletic freak, confirming the reputation he’d built up at Oregon, but consistency with his hands remains a question. It’s not necessarily surprising that he didn’t try to settle the matter under the spotlight in Indy. Instead, he stole headlines with his testing numbers, which produced a top-three overall Next Gen Stats athleticism score of 95 and generated a 28% percent probability he’ll make a Pro Bowl in his career, per NGS. That’s pretty good.

Linebacker:

Bryce Boettcher

The Eugene native was not the lead linebacker but that might have been one of the deepest rooms at the draft this year. Some real stars like Texas Tech’s Jacob Rodriguez and Ohio State’s Sonny Styles were included as the top players at this position and some real studs in this years NFL draft.

Boettcher was listed as an honorable mention along with four other players. He also shined at the Senior bowl recently and has interviewed very well.

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein on Boettcher:

Two-sport standout at Oregon who passed on a chance to start his baseball career, choosing to pursue an NFL opportunity instead. The former walk-on plays like the chip never left his shoulder. He’s fearless in his downhill approach, which leads to feast-or-famine results in the run game. His size, speed and athleticism are average, but his competitive will and motor cover some of that up. Boettcher profiles as an NFL backup but his special-teams talent could be his ticket to a higher draft slotting.

Cornerback:

Jadon Canady

While he wasn’t the top pick, Canady was listed as an honorable mention at corner along with four other players. His top three picks were D’Angelo Ponds (Indiana), Colton Hood (Tennessee) and Chris Johnson (SDSU). This puts Canady in a pretty elite group especially considering his position versatility. At Oregon he was the primary at the STAR position which is essentially a Nickel and the right team could see a real value in Canady after a stellar season at Oregon.

Safety

Dillon Thieneman

Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman was one of the real ‘wow’ players of the combine. He generated national buzz with elite testing numbers including a 41″ vertical and 4.35 40-yard dash time. Here is Shook’s recap of his top-ranked safety from the combine.

The safeties were a top-heavy group, and I liked a handful of the best out there so much that this decision was especially difficult for me. Ohio State’s Lorenzo Styles put down a blazing fast 4.27 40-yard dash and crushed drills while showing off the skilled hands he no doubt honed in his past life as a Notre Dame receiver, yet I couldn’t help but give two other players the nod, starting with Thieneman. The Oregon safety crushed testing, posting a 4.35 40, a 10-foot-5 broad jump and a 41-inch vertical jump, earning Next Gen Stats’ top athleticism score (86) among safeties. He followed that up with a flawless showing in the field work, showing burst that matched his 40 time and premier polish. That’s a frightening combination for any NFL offenses that have to oppose him in the near future. I loved his workout from start to finish and was consistently impressed throughout.