Six Oregon Football Players Land on Multiple Award Watch Lists

It’s August which means it’s officially shifting into Fall camp mode for college football. The taste continues to get stronger and stronger as the season continues to get closer and closer.

Oregon football breaks for Fall camp today officially. Dan Lanning will speak later this afternoon after Oregon’s practice to the media. However the practice itself will be closed to everyone.

Earlier this week Oregon quarterback Dante Moore was named to the Maxwell award watch list. Which honors the top player in football including performance, leadership and other qualities.

Wednesday morning it was announced Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson was named to the Mackey award preseason watch list. He finished last season with 510 yards and 3 touchdowns. Last season Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq was a Mackey award finalist.

Additionally Oregon defensive lineman A’mauri Washington found himself on two award watch lists. Washington was listed on both the Bronco Nagurski and Outland Trophy preseason watch lists.

The Bronco Nagurski trophy honors the best defensive player in the country.

Two other Oregon players landed on this watchlist with cornerback Brandon Finney and safety Koi Perich joining Washington. Both are expected to be critical pieces for this Oregon defense this season.

Next up is two more Oregon players landing on the Outland Trophy watch list with Washington. His partner in crime, Bear Alexander and offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu joined him on the list. For Laloulu, he returns to Oregon having been a semifinalist for the award last season.

The total number of players on preseason award watch lists now sits at 7 for the Ducks.