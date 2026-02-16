The Weekend that Was in Oregon Athletics

Well another February weekend has come and gone. And I’m sure many of you were busy Saturday making your Valentine’s feel important or appreciated.

But there were a number of events in Oregon athletics that took place since Friday. Some results were good, some were not.

I know many of you are here primarily for football and recruiting. If you missed it, Coach Samples delivered a gift Saturday with the commitment of 4-Star running back Cadarius McMiller. The Tyler (Texas) standout picked the Ducks over Texas, Texas A&M and others.

Here is a look at the top results from this weekend in one easy to find location.

Oregon Women’s Basketball

Sunday night the women went to Seattle and pushed No. 25 Washington late in the game. But the women fell short suffering a 43-51 loss after the Huskies pulled away to finish the fourth quarter. Up next for Kelly Graves is a Thursday matchup with Big Ten opponent Nebraska.

Oregon Men’s Basketball

The men finally broke the painful 10-game losing streak with a win over Penn State on Saturday. Don’t put up a banner just yet for the win. Up next is a Tuesday home game with Minnesota in Eugene at 7:30 PM PST. Two wins in a row and we just might have to hang the banner.

Oregon Baseball

The season has begun and Waz led his squad to an opening season four-game series sweep of George Mason. The Ducks won by a combined total of 45-12 in the four games. Up next is a four-game series vs Youngstown State next weekend beginning on Friday.

Oregon Softball

On Friday the ladies got things started with a 7-3 win over Cal State Fullerton. Then followed it up with a 5-4 win on Saturday over CSF and then plowing Kentucky 9-0 later that day. Unfortunately on Sunday they didn’t fare as well vs No. 13 Stanford who won 4-5.