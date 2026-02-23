The Weekend That Was in Oregon Athletics

Well, we had ourselves another weekend. Highlighted by a massive Sunday morning win for the US men’s hockey team winning gold over Canada in the Winter Olympics.

But there was plenty of action in the Oregon sports world. Which I know isn’t quite as interesting as football is but it still deserves some coverage. For the third straight week let me give you a single, quick recap of the major highlights in Oregon athletics.

Oregon Men’s Basketball

On Saturday the men scored a huge win over USC in Los Angeles. It was an improbable win as the team was down late in the game and somehow scored one more than the home team to get the win. It was an especially damaging loss for USC as they were hanging on as a bubble team for the NCAA tournament. For Oregon it was simply a chance to win and potentially play spoiler.

The win gave Oregon its 10 win on the season. Up next is hosting No. 24 Wisconsin on Wednesday with a trip to Northwestern on Saturday.

Oregon Women’s Basketball

The women had an up and down week. On Sunday they battled back against Indiana but couldn’t close out the game. The Hoosiers held on to win 72-65. Earlier in the week they were able to beat Nebraska.

Up next is a trip to Purdue on Wednesday ending with Washington in Eugene on Sunday for the regular season finale. The women are 7-9 in conference play and right in the middle of the pack.

Oregon Baseball

The men moved to a perfect 8-0 on the season. Oregon hosted Youngstown State for a 4-game series. And it went about as you would expect. In those four games, Oregon won by a combined score of 43-7.

But they will head to Vegas this week for the Live Like Lou classic. They will face Arizona, UC Irvine and Vanderbilt this week.

Oregon Softball

The ladies moved to 8-6 on the season after this weekend. Softball competed in the Mary Nutter classic with some ups and downs. It opened Thursday with a loss to Auburn. Later that day they scored a big win over No. 11 Texas A&M. Friday was a big win over No. 13 South Carolina followed by a Cal State Fullerton loss. On Saturday they closed it out with a win over No. 20 Duke.

This weekend is the Oregon classic. It will be an active weekend in Eugene at the Jane.