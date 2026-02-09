The Weekend That Was in Oregon Athletics
If you are like me, you probably found yourself gearing up for the Super bowl on Sunday this weekend. And even though there isn’t any Oregon football to watch, there was a ton of other sports events to track since Friday.
I spent a lot of time watching Hideki collapse in the last few holes of the Waste Management Open yesterday. And then turning on the Super bowl just after. There were also some enjoyable Winter Olympic events to watch throughout the weekend.
But Oregon athletics had a busy last few days and rather than writing several articles, I’ll just recap it all right here for you.
Men’s Basketball
If you didn’t watch, Oregon basketball showed some signs of life on Saturday vs No. 12 ranked Purdue. Ultimately Oregon lost 64-68 but Nate Bittle returned and Oregon fought hard all game. Perhaps they can use that to finish the season strong.
The men play today (Monday) at Indiana today at 5:30 PM.
Women’s Basketball
The women faced a tough #9 ranked Ohio State on Sunday and lost. I didn’t have a chance to watch it personally but I did run into Kelly Graves Friday night at the Gordon Hotel. The women move to 18-8 on the season and are No. 10 in the Big Ten conference with a 6-7 record. Up next is a trip to Seattle to face No. 25 ranked Washington on Sunday at 5 PM.
Softball
It was a busy opening weekend for the diamond ladies. Friday they started the season with a 3-0 win over Missouri. Later that day they lost 5-6 to Clemson. On Saturday they were back at it with a 10-2 win over Liberty but later losing 2-0 to No. 4 ranked Tennessee and 2-4 to Southeastern Louisiana.
They will play 5 more games this weekend starting Friday in the Cardinal Classic.
The men hit the diamond on Friday for the first time vs George Mason in a three-game series in Eugene.