Three Oregon Players Listed In ESPN Two Round Mock Draft

The mock drafts are flowing with the NFL combine now complete. Two Ducks continue to be near unanimous predictions to go in the first round of the NFL draft.

One of the more esteemed NFL mock draft analysts, Jordan Reid of ESPN, has updated his latest. It includes two rounds instead of just one.

In that draft, he has Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq going No. 13 overall. Which puts him with the Los Angeles Rams and former position teammate Terrance Ferguson.

After finishing four points short of making the Super Bowl and with quarterback Matthew Stafford playing year-to-year at this point of his career, the Rams need to maximize their short-term window. Coach Sean McVay incorporated a lot of 12 and 13 personnel into his offense last season and showed a lot of creativity in deploying multiple tight ends. Sadiq serves as an extra receiver and would give the Rams a versatile game breaker they don’t have at the position. And while he is known for his receiving (51 receptions for eight touchdowns last season), Sadiq is also a physical run blocker.

Just two spots later he has Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman getting drafted at No. 16 by the Dallas Cowboys following a trade.

The Cowboys gave up the most points per game in the NFL last season (30.1) and the third-most yards per contest (377.0). They started to remake their secondary last season, and adding Thieneman, an active defender with positional and scheme versatility, would continue that process. Dallas specializes in two-high safety looks, and Thieneman is an excellent processor who can close on plays in a hurry. Dallas forced only 12 turnovers in 2025, and Thieneman has the ability to be a ball hawk while bringing physicality when stepping down against the run.

That would end Oregon’s picks in the first round. However another Duck would go early in the second round with offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon being selected at No. 38 overall by the Houston Texans.

GM Nick Caserio’s reshuffling of the offensive front would continue here, as the Texans double down up front. Pregnon is a powerful, 6-foot-4, 314-pound player who would address Houston’s glaring hole at right guard.