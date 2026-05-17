Top-50 CB Ai'King Hall Flips Commitment From Oregon to Miami

Oregon has lost one of it’s top verbal commitments in the 2027 recruiting class. On Sunday afternoon, 4-star Dothan (Ala.) cornerback Ai’King Hall flipped his commitment from the Ducks to the Miami Hurricanes.

King, ranked the No. 39 prospect nationally and the No. 7 cornerback in the Rivals300, originally committed to Dan Lanning and the Ducks on April 6 following a spring visit to Eugene.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound defensive back was one of two cornerback commitments in Oregon’s 2027 recruiting class.

With King now headed to the Sunshine State, 4-star West Linn (Ore.) defensive back and Oregon legacy Josiah Molden is the only cornerback commitment for the Ducks.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen notable recruiting crossover between Oregon and Miami this cycle. Just over a week ago the Hurricanes flipped 5-star Long Beach (Calif.) Poly cornerback Donte Wright Jr. from his verbal commitment to Georgia. Wright had long been and continues to be one of the Ducks’ top cornerback targets this cycle.

King was one of two Oregon commits in the state of Alabama with Rivals Industry 4-star Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson defensive lineman Cam Pritchett being the other.

Oregon’s 2027 recruiting class now has 12 total verbal commitments and ranks as the No. 10 class nationally according to the Rivals team recruiting rankings.

Rivals’ Charles Power scouting summary on Ai’King Hall

Competitive, quick-footed cornerback with the ability to quickly redirect and stay attached in coverage. Has unverified size but listed at around 5-foot-11, 190 pounds. Has plus speed on the track, running a personal best of 10.88 seconds in the 100 meters as a sophomore. Aggressive and plays with outstanding pace and tempo. Quickly triggers on quick routes. Instinctive and plays faster than he runs on the track. Able to quickly shift gears to stay in-phase. Looks to have polished technique, hitting speeds in his backpedal along with smooth transitions. Not afraid to mix it up with receivers at the catch point. Impresses with his overall effort level. Does not appear as big as originally listed and lacks some overall context relative to other top corners, but looks to be one of the more skilled cover men in the 2027 cycle off of film.