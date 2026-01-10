Tracking Where Former Oregon Ducks Will Play in 2026 After Transferring

The transfer portal is in full swing following the official conclusion of Oregon’s 2025 season in Atlanta on Friday night.

While Dan Lanning and the Ducks are beginning to host visitors from the transfer portal to build next year’s roster, a number of players from the 2025 Oregon roster have decided to transfer.

ScoopDuck is tracking the latest as players begin to find homes for 2026.

Makhi Hughes: The former Oregon running back opted to redshirt this season and has since committed to Houston. Hughes was the No. 1 running back in the transfer portal last offseason and is the older brother of cornerback Na’eem Offord.

Kingston Lopa: The towering safety will return to his native Northern California and follow former Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi to Cal.

Kyler Kasper: The 6-foot-6 wide receiver has found a new home in Provo and signed with BYU. He was a highly-rated recruit in the 2022 class and one of the first receivers to commit to the Ducks in the Dan Lanning era. However he battled foot injuries during his time in Eugene and never carved out a role as a consistent contributor.

Dakoda Fields: The former 4-star cornerback and Adidas All-American recruit has committed to Oklahoma. His addition highlights a broader trend for the Sooners, who continue to recruit California as hard as any team in the country.

Solomon Davis: Davis was moved all over the secondary after signing with Oregon as an athlete in the 2023 class. He largely occupied a special teams role and will spend next year at San Diego State.

Jahlil Florence: Florence was one of Oregon’s more experienced cornerbacks and had a significant role prior to suffering a knee injury at the end of the 2023 season. He never quite returned to form in Eugene and will play the 2026 season at Missouri.