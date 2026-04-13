Two Oregon Ducks Listed by College Coaches as Potential NFL Sleepers

ESPN put together a report of college players that could be poised to be surprise picks in the NFL draft. The draft is less than two weeks away with fans getting excited to see where former players end up.

The story from Adam Rittenberg of ESPN suggests it polled more than 30 college coaches for these picks. And to nobody’s surprise two Oregon players made the list. This will not include obvious picks like Kenyon Sadiq or Dillon Thieneman. Instead this is focusing more on day 2 or day 3 picks, otherwise known as ‘value’ picks. Guys with upside.

The first named is expected with wide receiver Malik Benson, the one-year transfer. Perhaps nobody was a bigger key down the stretch for the Ducks when injuries set in at the position.

Key numbers: 43 receptions, team-high 719 receiving yards, six TDs in only season with Oregon. Benson also started games for Florida State (2024) and Alabama (2023), and finished with 81 receptions for 1,192 yards and eight TDs in the FBS. He started off at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas and set a team record with 2,152 receiving yards, while finishing second in career TD receptions (21).

Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 168 overall, No. 25 wide receiver, grade of 54

What else to know: Benson is a journeyman, playing for three high-profile FBS teams after entering the top level as a junior college All-American. He thrived at Oregon, where his role became increasingly important following Evan Stewart‘s season-ending injury in June, and with other injuries hitting the wideout and tight end group. Benson had a 20-yard reception in 11 games, including the CFP quarterfinal against Texas Tech, and had consecutive 100-yard receiving performances against Washington and James Madison (CFP first round). He clocked a 4.37 in the 40-yard dash at the combine, which ranked ninth among wide receivers.

“Malik had an outstanding season for us, and his speed will really translate to the NFL,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. “His speed is a separator, and the type of person he is is a separator.”

The next name feels like one of the most obvious names in the NFL draft. Oregon defensive back transfer Jadon Canady was one of the unsung heroes of the Oregon defense. The Oregon nickel (STAR) was clutch in many scenarios for the Ducks last season. He was strong in pass coverage and a willing tackler in the run game.

Key numbers: 39 tackles, two interceptions, six pass breakups, one FF, one QB hurry in 2025. Canady started 24 games over the past two seasons at Oregon and Ole Miss, where he recorded 38 tackles and 12 pass breakups in 2024. He began his college career at Tulane and finished fourth on the team with 55 tackles as a true freshman in 2021.

Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 129 overall, No. 12 safety, grade of 63

What else to know: Canady played the nickel corner spot for a Ducks defense that ranked fourth nationally in passing yards allowed and eighth in pass efficiency defense. He had three or more passes defended in all four full college seasons he played, and made increasingly more plays on the ball in 2024 and 2025, when he had a hand in three forced turnovers. The 5-foot-10, 181-pound Canady did not participate in athletic testing at the combine but impressed during Oregon’s pro day with his 40 time and on-field drills.

“I don’t know where he falls in the draft, but I know whatever team gets him, they’ll be really excited,” Lanning said. “He’s a guy who played corner, played nickel for us, played safety, so his versatility, his intelligence, he has some of those separating factors that you look for, for guys who can play for a while.”