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Two Oregon Football Players Earn Big Ten Preseason Honors
Via Big Ten Media
CHICAGO, Ill. – The Big Ten Conference announced its 2026 football preseason honors on Tuesday ahead of the start of Big Ten Football Media Days presented by Discover® in Chicago. A media panel selected the 12-member preseason list.
Seven different schools placed students on this year’s preseason honors list, led by three honorees from Indiana.
Eight of this year’s Big Ten preseason honorees — Indiana’s Tyrique Tucker, Minnesota’s Anthony Smith, Ohio State’s Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith, Oregon’sDante Moore, USC’s Jayden Maiava, and Rutgers’ KJ Duff andAntwan Raymond — are scheduled to attend Big Ten Media Days this week.
The full list of Big Ten football preseason honorees is as follows:
2026 Big Ten Preseason Honors
WR Charlie Becker, IND
LB Rolijah Hardy, IND
DL Tyrique Tucker, IND
OL Kade Pieper, IOWA
DL Anthony Smith, MINN
QB Julian Sayin, OSU
WR Jeremiah Smith, OSU
QB Dante Moore, ORE
DB Koi Perich, ORE
QB Jayden Maiava, USC
WR KJ Duff, RU
RB Antwan Raymond, RU
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