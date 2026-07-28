Two Oregon Football Players Earn Big Ten Preseason Honors

Via Big Ten Media

CHICAGO, Ill. – The Big Ten Conference announced its 2026 football preseason honors on Tuesday ahead of the start of Big Ten Football Media Days presented by Discover® in Chicago. A media panel selected the 12-member preseason list.

Seven different schools placed students on this year’s preseason honors list, led by three honorees from Indiana.

Eight of this year’s Big Ten preseason honorees — Indiana’s Tyrique Tucker, Minnesota’s Anthony Smith, Ohio State’s Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith, Oregon’sDante Moore, USC’s Jayden Maiava, and Rutgers’ KJ Duff andAntwan Raymond — are scheduled to attend Big Ten Media Days this week.

The full list of Big Ten football preseason honorees is as follows:

2026 Big Ten Preseason Honors

WR Charlie Becker, IND

LB Rolijah Hardy, IND

DL Tyrique Tucker, IND

OL Kade Pieper, IOWA

DL Anthony Smith, MINN

QB Julian Sayin, OSU

WR Jeremiah Smith, OSU

QB Dante Moore, ORE

DB Koi Perich, ORE

QB Jayden Maiava, USC

WR KJ Duff, RU

RB Antwan Raymond, RU