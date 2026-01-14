Weber State RB Chauncey Sylvester Jr. Breaks Down Oregon Offer, What's Next

Weber State RB Chauncey Sylvester Jr. Breaks Down Oregon Offer, What's Nextby: Max Torres28 minutes agomtorressportsRead In AppDec 10, 2022; Mission Viejo, California, USA; St. John Bosco running back Chauncey Sylvester (5) carries the ball during the first quarter against Serra Padres in the CIF State Football Championship Open Division Bowl at Saddleback College. Going into the game St. John Bosco was the #1 ranked high school football team in the USA. Mandatory credit: Robert Hanashiro - USA TODAY.Weber State running back Chauncey Sylvester Jr. breaks down his offer from the Oregon Ducks and his transfer portal recruitment.