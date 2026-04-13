Week in Review: Big Wins for Baseball, Softball and Key MBB Additions

Well it was another exciting week/weekend around Oregon athletics. The Spring sports are in mid-season and things are moving on the football field for Spring ball.

As usual we have our weekly recap. Instead of writing a bunch of articles covering each game, we’ve got one big update for you here. Let’s get right into it.

Softball

It was a good week for the ladies on the diamond. They were a long way from home in a three-game conference series with Maryland. And the Ducks were able to complete the sweep on Sunday with an 8-2 win.

Next up is rivalry weekend with the Ducks set to host the Washington Huskies for a three-game conference series beginning on Friday. You can catch them at the Jane Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The sweep moved Oregon to 32-9 on the season and 13-2 in conference play. They are currently ranked as the No. 17 team via Softball America.

Baseball

It was an up-and-down week for Waz’s squad. It started off with another tough loss to a pesky University of Portland team on Wednesday. Later in the week the Ducks faced a tough No. 19 ranked Nebraska team in a conference series. They won the series only dropping the middle game on Saturday.

They’re back at it on Tuesday against Oregon State. Over the weekend they will host Illinois for a three-game conference series.

The season record sits at 26-10 overall and 10-5 in conference play. They are currently ranked as the No. 19 ranked team according to D1Baseball.com.

Men’s Basketball

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you saw Dana Altman start his work in the transfer portal. The Ducks kicked things off on Saturday adding University of San Francisco guard Tyrone Riley IV. On Sunday he finished the weekend with the additions of Boise State forward Andrew Meadow and forward/center Pharaoh Compton.

Individually the additions are not game-changing names for the program. However together they become some key foundation pieces for a transfer class that will shape this team for next season.

Oregon is expected to host more transfers this week as the Ducks need numerous more transfers to round out the roster.