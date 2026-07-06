What's Next for Oregon in the 2027 Recruiting Class

Scoop Duck Football Recruiting
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Curated by editors
- RIVALS BASKETBALL RECRUITINGThe start of the July live evaluation period brings another updated 2027 Rivals150 ranking
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Inside the recruitment of an elite 2028 EDGE Asher Ghioto as he enters a crucial phase
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Intel: Predictions, flip brewing as decisions loom for Nebraska, Florida, Colorado targets
- FOOTBALL RECRUITING Hayden Koo's Recruitment Has Already Gone National and Oregon Plans to be a Factor