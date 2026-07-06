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Scoop Duck Football Recruiting

What's Next for Oregon in the 2027 Recruiting Class

Oregon Duck Washington
Justin Hopkins
6h
Brayton Feister
2027 Massillon (OH) Washington linebacker Brayton Feister with coach Brian Michalowski on his Oregon official visit. (Photo by: University of Oregon Athletics/Brayton Feister).

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