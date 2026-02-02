Where Oregon Commits Land in Final Updated Rankings

The two major networks, Rivals and 247Sports, have updated their final rankings for the 2026 class. Earlier today, 247Sports debuted its final rankings for this class. Those rankings were updated and impacted the Rivals Industry rankings which of course impacted several Oregon signees.

Here is a quick look at those three rankings on Oregon’s signees.

OL Immanuel Iheanacho

Industry Rank: 7

Rivals: 21

247Sports: 29

ESPN: 5

TE Kendre Harrison

Industry: 21

Rivals: 69

247Sports: 50

ESPN: 15

SAF Jett Washington

Industry: 22

Rivals: 114

247Sports: 23

ESPN: 17

WR Jalen Lott

Industry: 30

Rivals: 14

247Sports: 33

ESPN: 41

EDGE Anthony Jones

Industry: 36

Rivals: 82

247Sports: 22

ESPN: 34

DL Tony Cumberland

Industry: 63

Rivals: 41

247Sports: 92

ESPN: 96

SAF Devin Jackson

Industry: 74

Rivals: 89

247Sports: 82

ESPN: 72

OL Tommy Tofi

Industry: 83

Rivals: 155

247Sports: 43

ESPN: 137

DB Davon Benjamin

Industry: 92

Rivals: 117

247Sports: 123

ESPN: 69

WR Messiah Hampton

Industry: 140

Rivals: 51

247Sports: UR

ESPN: 228

RB Tradarian Ball

Industry: 143

Rivals: UR

247Sports: 64

ESPN: 95

LB Braylon Hodge

Industry: 195

Rivals: 169

247Sports: UR

ESPN: 275

Industry: 244

Rivals: 197

247Sports: UR

ESPN: UR

ATH Azel Banag

Industry: 273

Rivals: 208

247Sports: 209

ESPN: UR

RB Brandon Smith

Industry: 282

Rivals: 162

247Sports: UR

ESPN: UR

EDGE Prince Tavizon

Industry: 326

Rivals: UR

247Sports: UR

ESPN: 247

LB Tristan Phillips

Industry: 403

Rivals: UR

247Sports: UR

ESPN: UR

DB Trevon Watson (JUCO)

Industry: 39

Rivals: 42

247Sports: 109

ESPN: 30

OL Koloi Kelli

Industry: 877

EDGE Dutch Horisk

Industry: 884

WR Hudson Lewis

Industry: 1328