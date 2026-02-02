Where Oregon Commits Land in Final Updated Rankings
The two major networks, Rivals and 247Sports, have updated their final rankings for the 2026 class. Earlier today, 247Sports debuted its final rankings for this class. Those rankings were updated and impacted the Rivals Industry rankings which of course impacted several Oregon signees.
Here is a quick look at those three rankings on Oregon’s signees.
OL Immanuel Iheanacho
Industry Rank: 7
Rivals: 21
247Sports: 29
ESPN: 5
TE Kendre Harrison
Industry: 21
Rivals: 69
247Sports: 50
ESPN: 15
SAF Jett Washington
Industry: 22
Rivals: 114
247Sports: 23
ESPN: 17
WR Jalen Lott
Industry: 30
Rivals: 14
247Sports: 33
ESPN: 41
EDGE Anthony Jones
Industry: 36
Rivals: 82
247Sports: 22
ESPN: 34
DL Tony Cumberland
Industry: 63
Rivals: 41
247Sports: 92
ESPN: 96
SAF Devin Jackson
Industry: 74
Rivals: 89
247Sports: 82
ESPN: 72
OL Tommy Tofi
Industry: 83
Rivals: 155
247Sports: 43
ESPN: 137
DB Davon Benjamin
Industry: 92
Rivals: 117
247Sports: 123
ESPN: 69
WR Messiah Hampton
Industry: 140
Rivals: 51
247Sports: UR
ESPN: 228
RB Tradarian Ball
Industry: 143
Rivals: UR
247Sports: 64
ESPN: 95
LB Braylon Hodge
Industry: 195
Rivals: 169
247Sports: UR
ESPN: 275
SAF: Xavier Lherisse
Industry: 244
Rivals: 197
247Sports: UR
ESPN: UR
ATH Azel Banag
Industry: 273
Rivals: 208
247Sports: 209
ESPN: UR
RB Brandon Smith
Industry: 282
Rivals: 162
247Sports: UR
ESPN: UR
EDGE Prince Tavizon
Industry: 326
Rivals: UR
247Sports: UR
ESPN: 247
LB Tristan Phillips
Industry: 403
Rivals: UR
247Sports: UR
ESPN: UR
DB Trevon Watson (JUCO)
Industry: 39
Rivals: 42
247Sports: 109
ESPN: 30
OL Koloi Kelli
Industry: 877
EDGE Dutch Horisk
Industry: 884
WR Hudson Lewis
Industry: 1328