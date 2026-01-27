Where Oregon Signees Landed in the Final 2026 Rivals300 Rankings
loading...
loading...
Rashad Streets is Oregon's top EDGE target in the 2027 class and recapped another trip to Eugene for Junior Day....
2027 Long Beach (Calif.) Poly cornerback Donte Wright Jr. breaks down his latest visit to Oregon as the Ducks try to flip him from Georgia....
The top running back out West breaks down another trip to Oregon for Junior Day....
2027 Harper Woods (Mich.) wide receiver Dakota Guerrant recaps his Junior Day visit to Oregon and updates the latest in his recruitment....
2027 Turlock (Calif.) offensive tackle Avery Michael updates his recruitment after his first visit to Oregon....
Logging two new recruiting predictions for Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks to land a pair of top targets in the 2027 class....
Dan Lanning and his staff did pick up a nice commit this weekend with legacy Sam Ngata committing to the Ducks. The Salt Lake City (Utah) star is the...
Examining five prospects that could be next in Oregon's 2027 recruiting class....
The newest Duck breaks down his decision to commit to Oregon....
2027 Salt Lake City (UT) Olympus athlete Sam Ngata will follow in his father's footsteps following his commitment to the Oregon Ducks....
2027 Philadelphia (PA) St. Joseph's Prep School LB Brandon Lockley Jr. updates his recruitment after a visit from Oregon's Brian Michalowksi....
2027 Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei defensive lineman Montana Toilolo updates his recruitment after a visit from the Oregon staff....
Analyzing the five most important visits as Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks host their first Junior Day recruiting weekend....
2027 Murrieta (Calif.) Valley cornerback Darius Johnson updates his recruitment after a visit from Oregon coach Rashad Wadood....
2027 Orange (Calif.) Lutheran defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou updates his recruitment after a visit from the Oregon coaching staff....
The latest names to track as Oregon Football hosts a slew of big recruits for the first of two Junior Day weekends in Eugene....
2027 Turlock (Calif.) offensive tackle Avery Michael discusses his in-home visit with Oregon before heading to Eugene for Junior Day....
The Oregon Ducks coaching staff is on the road recruiting this week and has extended a slew of new offers in the 2027 class....
Diving into the latest after Oregon sent Dan Lanning and A'lique Terry across the country to meet with Colorado transfer Jordan Seaton Tuesday night....
Former Clemson defensive end Markus Dixon discusses why he chose to commit to Dan Lanning and the Ducks....
Taking an early look at some of the recruits that are expected to visit Oregon this weekend as the Ducks hold their first Junior Day of 2026....
Analyzing what the commitment of 2026 Fresno (Calif.) Central East running back Brandon Smith means for Oregon Football....
Oregon bolsters their running back room with a commitment from short-term 2026 Arizona signee Brandon Smith....
Oregon's newest commitment Bleu Dantzler explains why he picked the Ducks after spending his freshman season at Oregon State....
Oregon scored a very big defensive line pickup on Sunday. Dan Lanning netted another big man for the trenches after the Ducks were hit hard with...