Will Stein: "These guys have prepped like pros."

With a unique schedule we are now on the final media availability for Oregon in Eugene. On Sunday Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein spoke with media ahead of the Orange bowl. He was asked about Dante Moore, the offensive line and the preparation differences this year than last year.

Here are his top comments with the video included below.

On Change in Playoff Scheduling:

“Yeah, I mean, it definitely does feel different. It it’s I feel like we’ve been in a better rhythm compared to last year we had a really long way off as we all know to have the mock game two weeks ago then a real game. You know what was it, 10 days ago or however long ago it was to get into this rhythm. We’re having like real game weeks. You know, when you go from a big 10 championship game and have, what was it, 30 days off in between. I mean, that was, that was tough, but yeah, I think our schedule this year has been really good. So props to Dan and that whole crew for setting it up like this.

And I think our players really enjoyed as well.”

On the Tech Defense:

“I mean, they have elite players. These guys fly around. I mean, starting with their front, I mean, they’re as active as we’ve seen all season. Their linebackers are veteran and, you know, aggressive. Their back end is really good. So I’ll just say as a whole unit, you got really good players at every single position. You know, schematically, they pose some issues in spots, but I think they just play with relentless effort. They attack the ball. They force fumbles. They pick the ball off. They just create a lot of pressure on the quarterback, too, with their edge pieces.

So, I mean, they’re battle-tested. They’ve played some really good offenses. The Big 12 is a really good offensive league. And so for them to have the statistics that they’ve had and the success they’ve had on defense, it’s a credit to those players and the coaches and the culture that they’ve set at Texas Tech.”



Differences in Last Three O-Lines:

“I mean, all three lines have been really pretty outstanding. When you think about the 23 season, you had JPJ, a Remington Award winner. You had Josh Conerly. You had a Johnny, Stephen Jones. We had a really good line in 23. 24 last year, again, it was Josh and Ajani coming back. You know, Poncho really is an every-down starter. And then this year, I just think we’re as complete as we’ve ever been up front. And when you’ve added pieces like Emmanuel Pregnon up front, like our guard play this year, I think has been really good. And that’s helped a lot in our run game and in protections.

But they just play as one. You know, I mean, to be completely honest, I’m really shocked they didn’t win the Joe Moore Award. I mean, statistically, you know, just it was a shock to me. Like those guys, to me, are the best offensive line unit in the country. They played that way through injuries, through different games where we’ve had to run it to win, throw it to win. Those guys are a great group led by A’lique, Cutter in that room. Ryan Walk, Holden Whipple, the whole law firm with Dallas in there as well. Like those guys are coached better than any place I’ve ever been.

Then they’ve played as a unit better than any year probably since we’ve been here. Excited about them. I know they’re excited for this challenge ahead.”

On Jacob Rodriguez:

“Yeah he definitely has elite instincts. He can run sideline to sideline he can make plays in the box, he can make plays out in space, he attacks the football with forced fumbles and interceptions. Shoot, he’s ran touchdowns in. I’ve seen him strip a ball from a running back, just running straight and running it in for a touchdown. So he has really good instincts. You know, he’s a veteran. He’s played a lot of ball and feels like he’s really comfortable in their scheme. So I do think he’s definitely one of the better players we’ve played this season. And yeah, he definitely poses a lot of threats to us.”

On Teams Preparation This Year:

“Yeah. I mean, shoot, we, we prepared really well last year. I think just the time off between games was really hard. But yeah these guys have been on a mission since week one and these guys have prepped like really pros from day one. I just think the rhythm of a normal game week has helped to have like today was you know for us. I didn’t even know it was not Wednesday. Like even my body clock as a coach, I’m like on a game week to where last season when you have that big layoff, you kind of have to create these weeks within the 25, 30 days that you have off. So, yeah, I mean, they’ve done a great job of preparing. I think their body clock is like mine. Everybody thinks it’s Wednesday.”

On Dante’s NFL Decision:

“Yeah, I mean, I think he’s just he’s so focused on right now. It’s hard for me to even say anything about what’s next for him. I mean, he’s completely present. As you guys know, you guys have asked him questions. I really, truly believe in his heart. He is solely focused on right now. There’s a lot of speculation and what’s next. The minute you, me, him, anybody thinks about what’s next is when you get your butt whooped. So I know he’s focused on this game, this moment, because you don’t get many of these opportunities. You know, I mean, the guys spend their whole career as coaches and players for these types of moments, these types of games.

And the minute you start thinking about something else is when reality hits and, you know, you’re down and you don’t win, you don’t advance. So his whole focus is right now. I know he’s got a bright future regardless of what happens. The guy’s an absolute stud. He’s one of the best players I’ve ever been around. And as you all know, too, he’s one of the best human beings, too. So he’s going to be great no matter what. I just know he’s focused on right now.”