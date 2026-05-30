10 Penn State wrestlers will compete at U23 Nationals, and two are favored to win their bracket

Ten Penn State wrestlers will take the mat today with hopes of making the U23 Team USA for this year’s World Championships. Winning your bracket at this event, though, does not guarantee a spot on that roster, however.

“The U23 World Team spot goes to the U23 Nationals champion unless a higher-ranking age-group eligible Senior National Team member elects to take the roster spot,” USA Wrestling notes in a news release.

That news could be problematic for a few of the Nittany Lions’ entries. If Virginia Tech signee Bo Bassett loses at Final X, which is the event that sets Team USA for Senior Worlds, to Real Woods, then he is eligible to and likely will claim the 65-kilogram spot, thus knocking out whoever wins that weight class at U23 Nationals. The Penn State entries in that weight class include Nate Desmond, Dalton Perry, and Kysion Garcia. Similarly, in the unlikely event that Levi Haines loses to Chance Marsteller at Final X, he is eligible to claim the 79-kilogram U23 spot. Nittany Lions entered in that weight class for U23s include William Henckel, Sean Degl, Sam Beckett.

It’s also worth noting that Luke Lilledahl is eligible to take the U23 57-kilogram spot if he wants it. Whether or not he does will depend on the outcome of his match with Spencer Lee at Final X. Additionally, the winner of Marcus Blaze vs. Jax Forrest at 61 kilograms at Final X will go to Senior Worlds. The loser will have the right to take the U23 spot if the winner declines it. And, they likely will because of how close together U23 and Senior Worlds are.

Last but not least, Jayden James, the star Penn State Class of 2027 commit, is already on the U23 Team USA at 74 kilograms by virtue of his finish at the Senior Team Trials.

Which Penn State wrestlers are competing at U23 Nationals?

The 10 are below:

65 kilograms/143.3 pounds: Nate Desmond, Dalton Perry, Kysion Garcia

70 kilograms/154.3 pounds: Connor Pierce

79 kilograms/174.1 pounds: William Henckel, Sean Degl, Sam Beckett

92 kilograms/202.8 pounds: Mason Ellis

125 kilograms/275.5 pounds: Connor Mirasola, Dawson Bundy

Mirasola and Henckel are the top seeds in their brackets. Both are favorites to win.

The tournament starts at 9 a.m. this morning. Because the brackets are so massive (some are using 256-man ones), Saturday features only preliminary round action. The quarterfinals, semifinals, consolation, all medal matches, and best two out of three finals run from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.