13 Penn State wrestlers, including a pair of starters, are entered for the Southern Scuffle

Thirteen Penn State wrestlers, including a pair of starters, are now on the entry sheet for this weekend’s Southern Scuffle. The sport’s preeminent early-January tournament will take place this Saturday and Sunday at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. The round of 64 starts at 9 a.m. ET on Jan. 3. This year’s tournament concludes with medal matches at 3 p.m. ET on Jan. 4.

The Penn State contingent, as posted by FLO, consists of the following entered wrestlers broken down by weight class:

133 pounds: Kyison Garcia

141 pounds: Aaron Nagao and Cael Nasdeo

149 pounds: Connor Pierce

157 pounds: Joe Sealey

165 pounds: Ty Watson

174 pounds: William Henckel and Sean Degl

184 pounds: Asher Cunningham

197 pounds: Josh Barr and Mason Ellis

285: Lucas Cochran and Dawson Bundy

Barr and Nagao will both be on hand to up their match count after missing time this season. The former hurt his ribs at the U23 World Championships in late October and did not take the mat in blue and white until winning a pair of bouts at the Collegiate Wrestling Duals earlier this month. Nagao, meanwhile, has been out since suffering an injury at the Army Black Knight Invitational in late November.

Entries can change up until weigh-ins on Saturday morning. And then, who actually weighs in is also subject to change.

What should Penn State fans be watching for at the Southern Scuffle?

It goes without saying that all eyes will be on how Nagao looks in his return to action. Penn State is choosing to send redshirt freshman Cael Nasdeo with him to the event instead of using another competition date for freshman Nate Desmond, who is still expected to redshirt despite getting some work in the non-conference slate with Nagao out. Nagao is ranked behind two other entrants in Penn’s No. 5 CJ Composto and N.C. State’s No. 7 Ryan Jack.

Beyond that, some early intrigue based on the entries includes seeing what redshirt freshman Joe Sealey can do in a 157-pound bracket that includes six top-30 wrestlers. Beyond that, it’s never a bad time to watch Cunningham and Henckel in action. Barr could see fellow top-five wrestler Stephen Little of Little Rock in the 197-pound bracket for a rematch of last year’s dual meet bout between the schools, which Barr won in sudden victory. And, Cochran could very well be among the championship contenders at heavyweight.