2 former Penn State players will take the field today at the NFL Combine: Newsstand

Penn State news, notes, and updates for Feb. 26 include a Thursday NFL Combine preview, Lions player media day recap, and more.

Former Nittany Lions Zane Durant and Dani Dennis-Sutton will be in action today at Lucas Oil Stadium on the Combine’s first day for on-field testing. Both are looking to up their Draft stock ahead of April’s selection process.

“I’m twitchy and explosive,” Durant said Wednesday, according to Nittany Sports Now. “It shows off on tape: My get off, how fast I can get in and off my blocks, and also chase down the ball.

“My get off is the first thing [NFL scouts] talk about. My motor, they said, could be better. But they said everything that I play with, the fight that I play with, how fun I play, and the intensity I play with is something they’re excited about.”

Defensive linemen, along with punters, kickers, and linebackers, will work out for pro personnel starting at 3 p.m. ET. NFL Network and ESPN will both be live from Indianapolis as the action unfolds.

In other news, Penn State football held a February player media day on Wednesday. Quarterback Rocco Becht and linebacker Tony Rojas, two surefire starters and projected stars for the Lions in 2026, each said they hope to be healthy enough to take part in the second half of spring practice. The passer is coming off labrum surgery on his non-throwing (left) shoulder. The defender, meanwhile, is recovering from a lower-body injury.

You can find more news and notes from the afternoon of interviews by visiting BWI’s continuing coverage below. And, see a full interview with Becht by visiting our YouTube page here.

Quote of the day

“The process has been going really well. Shoulders’ feeling great. Right shoulders fully healthy. And left shoulder is almost there. “I’m expecting to be in play time for over half of spring ball.”

New PSU QB Rocco Becht on his injury recovery following offseason surgery.