2 Penn State players go in new two-round NFL mock draft, including one you might not expect: Newsstand

Penn State news, notes, and updates for March 4 include a new mock draft, headlines of the day, and more. ESPN’s Jordan Reid put out a prediction for the first 64 picks of this year’s selection process following the NFL Combine. It goes without saying that Vega Ioane is the first Nittany Lion on the list. He is projected to go at No. 14 to the Baltimore Ravens.

“Right guard Daniel Faalele was the clear weak link of Baltimore’s offensive line and is scheduled to become a free agent,” Reid writes. “Replacing him with Ioane could be a significant upgrade. Ioane was a steady blocker inside for the Nittany Lions, allowing only two pressures and zero sacks last season. The Ravens’ line gave up 45 sacks in 2025 (12th most in the NFL) and would be boosted by Ioane, who is a plug-and-play starter at either guard spot with the feet, strength and base to improve quarterback Lamar Jackson‘s protection.”

The second Nittany Lion on the list is safety Zakee Wheatley. He is projected to go at No. 57 to the Chicago Bears in what appears to be his first inclusion in any mock drafts this offseason.

“Safety is arguably the Bears’ top need, as their top four safeties from last season are not under contract,” Reid writes. “Wheatley is an underrated free safety who can play atop the defense but isn’t afraid of coming downhill in run support.”

In other news, the PIAA Wrestling Championships start on Thursday. You can see a full rundown of how Penn State recruits have fared so far in the prep postseason by clicking here. BWI will also have complete coverage of the high school state championships as they unfold throughout the weekend.

“They definitely rose up really high on my list. Everything they did was really intentional and thoughtful….But I really like Coach Clanton, too. He’s a relationship guy. He’s just a good dude.”

—Four-star OL Carter Jones on PSU.