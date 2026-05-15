2 things we learned from Penn State Matt Campbell's sitdown with the Andy & Ari On3 show

Penn State coach Matt Campbell covered many topics during a 20-plus-minute sitdown with the Andy & Ari On3 show on Thursday. The new leader of the Lions discussed his reasons for leaving Iowa State, what it was like to put together his first roster in State College, and the importance of his connection with starting quarterback Rocco Becht, among other things. You can watch the interview here. You can listen to the audio version (the interview starts at the 6:05 mark) on Apple here and on Spotify here.

“I think when you really look at Penn State, and you cut it open in its greatest moment, in its greatest era, it’s one of the best academic institutions in the world,” Campbell told the hosts. “It’s a place where culture and community means the world to this region. And it’s a place where you show up every Saturday, and it’s got one of the greatest fan bases in the entire world for the sport of football, and they care. And it’s purposeful and meaningful, and it is bigger than you.

“It’s an opportunity to still teach the life lessons and still unify and impact the community. And I felt really strongly about that. And I think that part of it, where I felt like I could come in and make a difference and help unify, align, and heal both our football building and outside of our walls, those things meant a great deal to me, and it gave me purpose to sprint in the facility every day and be a part of that.”

What did we learn from Penn State coach Matt Campbell’s time with Andy & Ari On3?

One of them has plenty to do with building a football program. The other does not. Let’s start with that one. Ari Wasserman asks Campbell if he’s found any standout places to eat in State College yet. The Penn State coach did not respond with an eatery but instead with a business that’s won him points with his family.

“If you said what’s been one of the ultimate great wins — hopefully the people in Ames, Iowa, won’t be mad that I say this — but it’s sometimes you felt like you were a little bit of a food desert in Ames, Iowa,” Campbell said. “So, number one, there’s multiple options for dinner here. There’s multiple places to go out to eat, and the food’s been outstanding. I think the biggest win for the Campbell family is there’s a Trader Joe’s in town. So that’s been a monumental win for the entire family. That won me big praise right away. So I am grateful for Trader Joe’s.”

Moving back to the field, and more specifically, program building, Andy Staples asks Campbell to describe one of his rules for life. The answer is one that should resonate with recruits, current players, and their families.

“Well, I would say probably my one rule for life, and I learned this at a really young age, is surround yourself with great people,” Campbell said. “I feel like my father taught me that lesson at a young age, and I feel like I’ve tried to live to that every step of the way. Small words, but I think really impactful and meaningful in every stage of my life.”

Campbell’s coaches are on the road recruiting during the spring evaluation period. Head coaches cannot be out right now. Thus, he is focusing on continuing to build the Penn State program from the top down. And, he aims to do with the ‘great people’ he beleives he’s surrounding himself with in State College.