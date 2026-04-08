When will Penn State be on the stage at the 2026 Big Ten Media Days?

The unofficial three-day kickoff to a new Big Ten season starts July 28 when the conference holds its annual media days event in Chicago. Penn State will go on the opening day. The Nittany Lions will be joined for a day of interviews by Illinois, Iowa, Rutgers, USC, and Wisconsin. It will mark the first public league event for new head coach Matt Campbell since he left the Big 12 and Iowa State for State College back in December.

Following Tuesday’s first wave of schools, the Big Ten’s other seven schools are split over Wednesday and Thursday. Here is the full list:

Tue., July 28: Illinois, Iowa, Penn State, Rutgers, USC, Wisconsin

Wed., July 29: Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue, UCLA

Thur., July 30: Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern, Washington

The Nittany Lions’ appearance at the annual event will come just before they kick off preseason camp. Campbell will be joined by three to-be-determined players in the Windy City. It marks the first Big Ten Media Days there in a number of years. It was in Las Vegas in 2025. Before that, it spent a number of years in Indianapolis.

Campbell and co., are currently amid spring practice. They were on the field for their seventh day of drills on Tuesday and will return on Thursday. Penn State will end drills with a Blue-White practice at Beaver Stadium on April 25. It starts at 1 p.m. ET.

“We all want to be great coaches, and we want it to all look perfect,” Campbell said when asked about spring practice benchmarks last week. “But that’s not the world we live in. Tough times are going to happen. Good things are going to happen. And it’s the team that’s mentally tough enough and physically tough enough to be able to just consistently keep showing up and being the best in the moment, those are the ones that have the ability to win. And so I think creating that mindset, understanding what that looks like, I think it’s been really competitive.

“We’ve had good, huge reps, I would say, over the last two days, when we put the pads on that there are wins and losses. And watching how we respond to that, I’m not as concerned with the win and the losses. It’s how we respond to the win and the loss. And I think to me, those are great measuring sticks for our staff and really for our players, to see where they’re at and where we continue to move ourselves forward.”