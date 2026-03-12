2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships brackets: Which seed did each Penn State wrestler get, and who will he face first?

Penn State wrestling has numerous No. 1 seeds and only one outside All-American territory for the 2026 NCAA Championships. All 10 Nittany Lion starters earned an automatic bid to the national tournament, which runs March 19-21 at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, via their placement at Big Tens last weekend.

Seven members of head coach Cael Sanderson’s team will be the No. 1 seed in their weight class next week in Cleveland. That list includes Luke Lilledahl (125 pounds), Shayne Van Ness (149), PJ Duke (157), Mitchell Mesenbrink (165), Levi Haines (174), Rocco Welsh (184), and Josh Barr (197). Each of them earned their top spot at nationals in their weight class after winning a conference crown back on Sunday at the Bryce Jordan Center.

After that group, freshman Marcus Blaze is the No. 3 seed at 133 pounds. Junior Braeden Davis is No. 14 at 141 pounds. And heavyweight Cole Mirasola is No. 9 at 285.

The seven top seeds will wrestle the winner of a pigtail match. You can see who each Nittany Lion is likely to face first next Thursday below.

See the full brackets here.

Penn State wrestling first round matchups for the 2026 NCAA Championships

125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State vs. the winner of a pigtail match between No. 33 Jace Schafer of Bloomsburg and No. 32 Mack Mauger of Missouri



133 pounds: No. 3 Marcus Blaze, PSU vs. No. 30 Gabe Whisenhunt of Oregon State



141 pounds: No. 14 Braeden Davis, Penn State vs. No. 19 Haiden Drury, Utah Valley



149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU vs. the winner of the pigtail match between Mo. 33 Austin McBurney of Brown and No. 32 Clayton Jones of Michigan State



157 pounds: No. 1 PJ Duke, Penn State vs. the winner of a pigtail match between No. 33 Yannis Charles of Morgan State and No. 32 Jeb Prechtel of Bellarmine



165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, PSU vs. the winner of a pigtail match between No. 33 Ryan Vigil of VMI vs. No. 32 Cody Walsh of Drexel



174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, Penn State vs. the winner of a pigtail match between No. 33 Grant O’Dell of Bellarmine vs. No 32 Luke Condon of Wisconsin



184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, PSU vs. the winner of a pigtail match between No. 33 Sam Goin of Indiana vs. No. 32 Caleb Uhlenhopp of Utah Valley



197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State vs. the winner of a pigtail match between No. 33 Karson Tompkins of Air Force vs. No. 32 Blake Schaffer of Kent State



285 pounds: No. 9 Cole Mirasola, PSU vs. No. 24 Connor Barket of Duke

To win a national title, a wrestler must win five matches over the three-day event: Two on Thursday, Two on Friday, and then the final on Saturday. To become an All-American, a wrestler must finish in the top eight. Penn State became just the second team ever to have 10 All-Americans last season. In 2026, it looks to become the first team to do it in back-to-back seasons.

Quick takeaways

—Blaze is on the same side of the bracket as Ohio State’s Ben Davino, who is the No. 2 seed. A third freshman, Oklahoma State’s Jax Forrest, is the No. 1 seed at 133 pounds.

—By being the 14 seed, Davis could come out to a second round matchup with Nebraska’s Brock Hardy, who pinned him during the dual season.

—With Mirasola at No. 9, his second round match could be with No. 8 Ben Kueter of Iowa, who beat him at Big Tens.