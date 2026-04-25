2026 NFL Draft: Here's where Penn State defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton will start his time in the pros

Penn State defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton now knows where he will start his NFL career. The former Nittany Lion is off the board to Green Bay. The Packers took him in Round 4 of this year’s pro selection process with the No. 120 overall pick. Dennis-Sutton joins Vega Ioane, Drew Allar, and Drew Shelton as being officially off to the next level.

Dennis-Sutton entered the draft process with a second- or third-round grade. A multi-time All-Big Ten selection, ‘DDS’ made 127 tackles and racked up 23.5 sacks over four seasons in State College. He also forced seven fumbles, had two interceptions, and blocked three punts in 2025, which tied a Penn State record.

“Dennis-Sutton wins with a combination of quickness and power in all facets of his game,” Dane Brugler writes in his The Beast draft guide for The Athletic. “He isn’t very deceptive as a pass rusher, but his hands are active and aggressive, which allows him to mix up his attack with varying swims, stabs, rips and chops. Though he offers a solid anchor in the run game and rarely gives in, he lacks explosive twitch getting off blocks or redirecting in chase mode.

“Dennis-Sutton will find sack production harder to come by against NFL blocking, but he is a commanding presence and has the size, strength and quickness to be a force player on the edge. He will be more appealing to teams looking for a “high-floor” role player, as opposed to a “high-ceiling” pass rusher.”

Adds NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein on the Penn State pass rusher:

“Dennis-Sutton is a base defensive end with toughness. He’s effective against the run, but he has limited pass-rushing upside. His predictable, linear rush lacks the burst and bend to beat tackles to the top of the rush and flatten into the pocket. He uses hand violence and brute force to challenge tackles with weak anchors. He’ll get bounced around because his pad level is too high, but he’s tough to finish and finds his way to the action when it’s near him. Dennis-Sutton is equipped to muddy running lanes but might not make many impact plays. He has average upside as an odd- or even-front end.”

Dennis-Sutton is the first Penn State defensive end to go in the NFL Draft since Abdul Carter in 2025.