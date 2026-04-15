2026 NFL Draft: Penn State could have 8 players selected across 7 rounds, one analyst says: Who makes the cut?

Penn State will have at least eight players go in the 2026 NFL Draft, one expert believes. This year’s pro selection process starts a week from tomorrow in Pittsburgh. Writing for The Athletic, Dane Brugler projects that former Nittany Lions will go on each day of the seven-round event, which runs Thursday night through early Saturday evening.

It should come as no surprise, at this point, that the first Penn State player to go in Brugler’s new seven-round mock is guard Vega Ioane. He projects the blocker to land with Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers have the No. 15 overall selection.

“Edge rusher and linebacker are arguably Tampa Bay’s top two areas of need, but do the Bucs see any prospect — at either position — worthy of this spot? They are in a position to go best player available here, which might be Ioane, who would provide an immediate upgrade at left guard,” Brugler writes.

From there, the longtime draftnik has defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton going to Green Bay at No. 52 overall in the middle of Round 2 on Day 2. Zakee Wheatley is next. Brugler projects that the safety will go to Philadelphia with pick No. 98 at the end of Round 3.

Drew Allar goes off the board next to the New York Jets at the start of Round 4. Some might recall Christian Hackenberg’s experience in the Big Apple and immediately think it would be a horrible landing spot for the former Penn State passer. We’d say not so fast on that take with Frank Reich now overseeing the offense for head coach Aaron Glenn.

The rest of the Penn State players who go in Brugler’s mock are as follows:

Running back Nick Singleton goes to the Jets with the final pick of Round 4



Backfield mate Kaytron Allen follows him early in Round 5 to the Giants as the No. 145 overall selection



Defensive tackle Zane Durant goes 204th overall, which is in Round 6, to the LA Chargers



Last but not least, offensive tackle Drew Shelton goes to the Indianapolis late in Round 6.

Read Brugler’s full seven-round mock here.

Where are former Nittany Lions in Mel Kiper’s two-round mock?

According to ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper, only one Penn State player will go in the top 64 picks. It’s Ioane, of course. He projects the Pittsburgh Steelers to take the guard with the No. 21 overall selection in Round 1.

“I’m working off the assumption that Aaron Rodgers will be in black and yellow once more next season, but frankly, No. 21 is too early for Ty Simpson — or any other QB — regardless of what the depth chart looks like on April 23,” Kiper writes. “I think it’s more likely Pittsburgh takes a signal-caller on Day 2. Instead, the Steelers can use this pick to beef up the protection in front of their to-be-determined passer. Ioane plays with pure power, wrenching defenders out of the way. But he’s also pretty swift on his feet at 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds. He would be an easy swap for Isaac Seumalo, who left in free agency.”

Read Kiper’s full mock draft here.