2026 World Team Trials live updates: Which Penn State connections are going to Final X?
The final spots at Final X will be won today in Louisville, Ky. Five Penn State wrestling connections are already sitting at the best-of-three event that will determine this year’s Senior Team USA for men’s freestyle wrestling. Two others could join that group this afternoon. Nittany Lion alum Zain Retherford will wrestle Virginia Tech standout Caleb Henson in the 70-kilogram final. The winner gets former Nebraska champ Ridge Lovett at Final X. Penn State incoming freshman Jayden James, meanwhile, will take on former Iowa State star David Carr in the 74-kilogram Trials final. The winner will face former Cornhusker James Green in June.
This is your home for live updates throughout the 2026 World Team Trials finals. Note that this page does not update automatically. So, please refresh your browser often to see the latest information.
Jayden James05/15/2026 01:08:44 PM
David Carr leads Jayden James 2-1 at the break05/15/2026 01:08:32 PM
The match is underway. A stalemate is called 45 seconds in. Carr tries a double leg shot but James fends it off. Rinse repeat and their neutral and scoreless at 4:27 when a stalemate stops the action and puts David Carr on the clock. He shoots immediately and scores for a 2-0 lead. James fends off the turn attempt as they go off the edge and back to standing neutral at 4:12. James is going on the clock at 3:35. He shoots off the restart on a single leg, Carr is trying to fend it off, and they come up standing and James pushes Carr off the mat and into the scorers table for a point. It’s 2-1 Carr over James at 3:15 and James is off the clock. No scoring from there. It’s 2-1 Carr after one.
Zain Retherford is going to Final X05/15/2026 01:02:47 PM
Penn State alum Zain Retherford used a push out and passivity point to beat Caleb Henson 2-1 in the 70-kilogram finals. He is now off to Final X, where he’ll face Ridge Lovett.
Recap:
70 kg Zain Retherford vs. Caleb Henson
No scoring in the first minute. Then Retherford is put on the clock. He shoots in on Henson and drives him off the mat for a 1-0 lead while also clearing the clock with 4:33 to go. There’s a stalemate at 4:04. Henson shoots but Retherford fends it off easily. Henson shoots but it leads to a stalemate. The first period is over. Retherford leads Henson 1-0.
The second is underway. Henson tries another shot but it goes nowhere. Stalemate at 2:22. Henson is put on the clock and does shoot but Retherford gets a headlock in and the clock expires. It’s 2-0 Retherford with 1:47 left to wrestle. Henson shots and Retherford fends it off again. That leads to Retherford being put on the clock, though, with 1:15 to go. Henson shoots but Retherford blocks it off. The clock does expire though. It’s 2-1 Retherford with 40 seconds left. Henson shoots and Retherford gets a front headlock in. Stalemate at :20. Quick shot for Henson that Retherford fends off. They break apart at :10. It’s over.
Retherford beats Henson 2-1
Retherford will face Ridge Lovett at Final X.
Zain Retherford leads Caleb Henson at halftime05/15/2026 12:58:32 PM
No scoring in the first minute. Then Retherford is put on the clock. He shoots in on Henson and drives him off the mat for a 1-0 lead while also clearing the clock with 4:33 to go. There’s a stalemate at 4:04. Henson shoots but Retherford fends it off easily. Henson shoots but it leads to a stalemate. The first period is over. Retherford leads Henson 1-0.
Penn State wrestler Joe Sealey takes third at 74 kilograms05/15/2026 12:55:51 PM
Penn State’s Joe Sealey takes third at 74 kilograms. He beat Quincy Monday 10-5 in the third place match at the World Team Trials.
Marcus Blaze will face Jax Forrest at Final X05/15/2026 12:53:34 PM
Forrest beat Ohio State’s Ben Davino 11-1 in the Trials’ 61-kilogram final. It sets up a date at Final X between the Oklahoma State Cowboy and Penn State’s Marcus Blaze.
Jax Forrest-Ben Davino is underway05/15/2026 12:50:10 PM
61kg final: Ben Davino vs. Jax Forrest
About 30 seconds in, Ben Davino’s head collides with Jax Forrest’s knee. Both need medical time. It looks like they’re checking Davino for a concussion. But, he’s good, and they’re back going.
Forrest counters a Davino shot and scores a takedown for a 2-0 lead. Then he locks in a leg lace for two and only two. Could have been a lot worse. It’s 4-0 Forrest with five minutes to wrestle. After a stalemate at the 4:35 mark, there’s some action but not much before another stoppage. It’s still 4-0 Forrest at the four minute mark. It’s break time. Forrest leads 4-0.
They’re back in action now. Lots of movement off the whistle. Forrest tries a throw by but Davino fends it off and thye break apart. Davino is now in on a great single leg but Forrest gets two out of it for 6-0. Davino gets a reversal to 6-1. Now they’re back neutral with 1:45 to wrestle. Davino shoots and Forrest counter shoot and scores a takedown for an 8-1 lead. Stalemate now at 1:20. Forrest is now in on a head outside sindle and Davino is trying to counter but Forrest gets a takedown and an exposure to win, 11-1.
Forrest TF Davino 11-1
Forrest vs. Blaze at Final X.
Luke Lilledahl will face Spencer Lee at Final X05/15/2026 12:36:40 PM
Former Iowa Hawkeye Spencer Lee beat Rutgers’ Anthony Knox 13-3 in the Trials’ 57-kilogram final. He will now have a rematch with Luke Lilledahl at Final X. The Nittany Lion beat Lee in the final seconds of their US Open title match back in April.
Spencer Lee-Anthony Knox is underway in the 57-kilogram final05/15/2026 12:31:00 PM
The first minute features some feeling each other out movement with no scoring. Off a restart, Spencer Lee dives in on a shot and gets a takedown for two and a turn for two to make it 4-0 at the 4:52 mark. Knox is now in on a leg off the restart and he gets a takedown for two but Lee ends up working back for two exposure points and that makes it 6-2 and then two more for an 8-2 lead. Two more exposures make it 10-2 and there is blood time stoppage now.
They are back at it now with four minutes on the clock. Now there’s another stoppage because the FLO guys think the replay system is down with 3:29 on the clock. And now they’re back in action. But just for 29 seconds. Now it’s the break. Lee leads 10-2.
The break is over. Knox gets in on a leg about 20 seconds in and hikes Lee’s leg in the air and forces a step out to make it 10-3 with 2:29 to go. Knox shoots and Lee catches him for two exposures and a 12-3 lead. There is now a minute left to wrestle and the score is the same. Knox is not shooting as if he’s down nine points. He does finally take one with 30 seconds left, and Lee runs him off the mat at the :17 mark. That’s it.
Lee TF Knox, 13-3
Here’s a look at the Final X matchups we already know05/15/2026 12:22:06 PM
We will be updating this as the afternoon unfolds. The list is courtesy of USA Wrestling. Penn State connections are in bold:
57 kg – Luke Lilledahl (State College, Pa./Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. Senior World Team Trials champion
61 kg – Marcus Blaze (State College, Pa./Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. Senior World Team Trials champion
65 kg – Real Woods (Ann Arbor, Mich./Cliff Keen WC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. Bo Bassett (Windber, Pa./Titan Mercury WC)
70 kg – Ridge Lovett (Post Falls, Idaho/Nebraska WTC/Training Mercury WC) vs. Senior World Team Trials champion
74 kg – James Green (Lincoln, Neb./Nebraska WTC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. Senior World Team Trials champion
79 kg – Levi Haines (Bellefonte, Pa./Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. Chance Marsteller (Reading, Pa./New Jersey RTC/Titan Mercury WC)
86 kg – Zahid Valencia (Stillwater, Okla./Cowboy RTC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. Kyle Dake (Port Matilda, Pa./Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC)
92 kg – Trent Hidlay (Raleigh, N.C./Wolfpack WC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. Michael Macchiavello (Northampton, Pa./Lehigh Valley Wrestling RTC/Titan Mercury WC)
97 kg – Kyle Snyder (State College, Pa./Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC) vs. Stephen Buchanan (Coralville, Iowa/Hawkeye WC/Titan Mercury WC)
125 kg – Wyatt Hendrickson (Stillwater, Okla./Cowboy RTC/Air Force WCAP) vs. Senior World Team Trials champion
Men’s freestyle finals preview05/15/2026 11:45:06 AM
The finals begin at 1 p.m. ET. They start with a 57-kilogram showdown between Spencer Lee and Anthony Knox for the right to face Nittany Lion Luke Lilledahl at Final X. Then, Ohio State’s Ben Davino will take on Oklahoma State freshman phenom Jax Forrest in the 61-kilogram final. The winner gets Penn State standout Marcus Blaze at Final X.
From there, Retherford and then James will take the mat. The finals conclude with a 125-kilogram showdown between Mason Parris and Isaac Trumble for the righ to face Wyatt Hendrickson at Final X.
Two other Nittany Lions will also be on the mat today. At 74 kilograms, Joe Sealey wrestles former Princeton All-American Quincy Monday for third. James beat both of them en route to the finals. Then, at 125 kilograms, Cole Mirasola will battle Coby Merrill for bronze.
The women’s freestyle finals are over05/15/2026 12:16:07 PM
That means the men’s should start right on time at 1:30 p.m. ET.