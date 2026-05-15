2026 World Team Trials live updates: Which Penn State connections are going to Final X?

Spencer Lee-Anthony Knox is underway in the 57-kilogram final

The first minute features some feeling each other out movement with no scoring. Off a restart, Spencer Lee dives in on a shot and gets a takedown for two and a turn for two to make it 4-0 at the 4:52 mark. Knox is now in on a leg off the restart and he gets a takedown for two but Lee ends up working back for two exposure points and that makes it 6-2 and then two more for an 8-2 lead. Two more exposures make it 10-2 and there is blood time stoppage now.



They are back at it now with four minutes on the clock. Now there’s another stoppage because the FLO guys think the replay system is down with 3:29 on the clock. And now they’re back in action. But just for 29 seconds. Now it’s the break. Lee leads 10-2.



The break is over. Knox gets in on a leg about 20 seconds in and hikes Lee’s leg in the air and forces a step out to make it 10-3 with 2:29 to go. Knox shoots and Lee catches him for two exposures and a 12-3 lead. There is now a minute left to wrestle and the score is the same. Knox is not shooting as if he’s down nine points. He does finally take one with 30 seconds left, and Lee runs him off the mat at the :17 mark. That’s it.



Lee TF Knox, 13-3