3 final Penn State Pinstripe Bowl thoughts: On Dennis-Sutton, Poindexter, and more

3 final Penn State Pinstripe Bowl thoughts: On Dennis-Sutton, Poindexter, and moreby: Greg Pickel14 hours agoGregPickelRead In AppDec 27, 2025; Bronx, NY, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) celebrates after a sack during the first half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn ImagesPenn State football took out Clemson in the Pinstripe Bowl on Saturday at Yankee Stadium to end the 2025 season with a victory.