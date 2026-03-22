3 final Penn State wrestling thoughts, plus results from every Lions match, from a record-setting 2026 NCAA Championships

CLEVELAND — Penn State put a new points record on the board with 181.5 while crowning four individual champions to close out the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships with a fifth straight team title and the program’s 13th in the last 15 years. Head coach Cael Sanderson’s team now has two two-time champs in 174-pound senior Levi Haines and 165-pound redshirt junior Mitchell Mesenbrink in addition to first-time winners Josh Barr (197) and Luke Lilledahl (174).

“We work every day,” Sanderson said afterward. “We love what we do. We love each other, our staff. That’s what, the kids in the program and the staff we work with, that’s what it’s all about. Seeing those guys every day is what motivates me and just continuing to learn and grow.

“We’re a blessed program. We follow the rules. There’s not a lot of that going on right now. And that’s one of the reasons we can sleep when the wind blows. We train hard and do the right things to the best of our ability and things will work out.”

Below, you can find a few final thoughts plus complete bout results for every Penn State wrestler along with their finishing position.

1. Let the best Penn State team ever debate begin in earnest

Two weeks ago, I wrote that you had to wait until the national tournament to decide whether or not this was the best Penn State wrestling team Sanderson has ever had. It’s now time to start thinking about that.

The 2025-2026 Penn State team put together what is easily the most impressive dual meet season in program history. It had seven Big Ten champions in the toughest wrestling conference in the country. And then, at nationals, it won the team race by 49.5 points, crowning four champs and finishing with eight All-Americans.

All told, the answer is probably yes. But, take some time to reflect on this season first and, more importantly, let the recency bias clear out before deciding.

2. The one thing from this tournament I’ll never figure out is…

How Oklahoma State freshman Landon Robideau found a way to slow down PJ Duke. The Penn State freshman beat up almost every opponent he faced this season and tore through the first three matches at his first national tournament. But, in the 157-pound semifinal, the Cowboy slowed down the Nittany Lion. Duke could not get his offense going. It led to a 3-1 loss in tiebreakers.

The Nittany Lion would ultimately go on to finish a very respectable third. But it will always amaze me that he didn’t win a national title, considering the season and tournament he had.

3. Penn State only loses one starter

Haines is the only Penn State wrestler who is forced to move on after the 2025-2026 season. Every other Nittany Lion is eligible to return. And there is a ton of talent waiting in the wings. This tournament was yet another reminder that, no matter how crowded the room looks, Sanderson and co., will figure out the right lineup. Back in October, Braeden Davis was not going to be a starter, but still contributed to the points record. Duke and Marcus Blaze had to earn their starting jobs. And Cole Mirasola was a first-time starter who improved throughout the year. Connor Mirasola filled in admirably for Josh Barr until he was ready to return from injury, as well.

What will next season’s lineup look like? Let that talk start now, too.

4. Full Nittany Lion wrestling results from the 2026 NCAA Championships

125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State

R1: Won by major decision over No. 32 Mack Mauger of Missouri, 11-2

R2: Won by decision over No. 17 Jett Strickenberger of West Virginia, 4-2

QF: Won by decision over No. 8 Dean Peterson of Iowa, 2-1 (TB2)

SF: Won by decision over No. 5 Troy Spratley of Oklahoma State, 8-3

F: Won by decision over No. 10 Marc-Anthony McGowan of Princeton, 2-1

Lilledahl finishes first

133 pounds: No. 3 Marcus Blaze, PSU

R1: Won by technical fall over No. 30 Gabe Whisenhunt of Oregon State, 17-2 (5:30)

R2: Won by technical fall over No. 19 Gage Walker of Missouri, 17-2 (6:10)

QF: Won by decision over No 6 Draya Ayala of Iowa, 5-3

SF: Lost to No. 2 Ben Davino of Ohio State, 2-2 (TB2)

Consy SF: Won by technical fall over No. 15 Tyler Knox of Stanford, 20-4 (5:45)

Third place match: Lost by decision to No. 4 Aaron Seidel of Virginia Tech, 5-0

Blaze finishes fourth

141 pounds: No. 14 Braeden Davis, Penn State

R1: Won by decision over No. 19 Haiden Drury of Utah Valley, 2-0

R2: Lost by decision to No. 3 Brock Hardy of Nebraska, 9-2

Consolation round 2: vs. Won by decision over No. 29 Jordan Titus of West Virginia, 10-6

Consolation round 3: Lost by decision to No. 11 CJ Composoto of Penn, 5-2

Davis’ tournament is over.

149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU

R1: Won by technical fall over No. 33 Austin McBurney of Brown, 19-4 (5:34)

R2: Won by fall over No. 16 Jacob Frost of Iowa State, 2:23

QF: Won by decision over No. 8 Casey Sweiderski of Oklahoma State, 5-2 (SV)

SF: Won by technical fall over No. 20 Chance Lamer of Nebraska, 22-1 (5:21)

F: Lost to No. 10 Aden Valencia of Stanford by decision, 8-5 (SV)

Van Ness finishes second.

157 pounds: No. 1 PJ Duke, Penn State

R1: Won by fall over No. 33 Yannis Charles of Morgan State, 1:56

R2: Won by fall over No. 17 Luke Mechler of Wisconsin, 1:38

QF: Won by technical fall over No. 8 Brandon Cannon of Ohio State, 21-5 (5:23)

SF: Lost to No. 5 Lance Robideau of Oklahoma State, 3-1 (TB2)

Consolation semifinal: Won by decision over No. 7 Kannon Webster of Illinois, 7-3

Third place match: Won by technical fall over No. 8 Brandon Cannon of Ohio State, 20-4 (6:37)

Duke finishes third.

165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, PSU

R1: Won by technical fall over No. 32 Cody Walsh of Drexel, 21-5 (4:45)

R2: Won by major decision over No. 16 Paddy Gallagher of Ohio State, 12-0

QF: Won by decision over No. 9 Bryce Hepner of North Carolina, 6-0

SF: Won by technical fall over No. 12 Cesar Alvan of Cornell, 15-0 (4:11)

F: Won by technical fall over No. 3 Mikey Caliendo of Iowa, 20-4 (5:12)

Mesenbrink finishes first

174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, Penn State

R1: Won by fall over No. 33 Grant O’Dell of Bellarmine, 1:33

R2: Won by technical fall over No. 16 Nick Fine of Columbia, 21-5 (5:26)

QF: Won by technical fall over No. 9 Beau Mantanona of Michigan, 18-3 (7:00)

SF: Won by technical fall over No. 5 Patrick Kennedy of Iowa, 18-3 (7:00)

F: Won by decision over No. 3 Christopher Minto of Nebraska, 2-1

Haines finishes first

184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, PSU

R1: Won by technical fall over No. 33 Grant O’Dell of Bellarmine, 19-4 (6:29)

R2: Won by major decision over No. 16 Rylan Rogers of Lehigh, 13-4

QF: Won by injury default over No. 8 Silas Allred of Nebraska

SF: Won by decision over No. 5 Brock Mantanona of Michigan, 4-3

F: Lost by decision to No. 3 Max McEnelly of Minnesota, 4-3

Welsh finishes second

197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State

R1: Won by technical fall over No. 32 Blake Schaffer of Kent State, 20-4 (5:43)

R2: Won by major decision over No. 17 Dillon Bechtold of Bucknell, 11-3

QF: Won by technical fall over No. 9 Angelo Posada, Stanford, 19-3 (4:50)

SF: Won by major decision over No. 5 Joey Novak of Wyoming, 14-3

F: Won by decision over No. 7 Cody Merrill, Oklahoma State, 6-3

Barr finishes first

285 pounds: No. 9 Cole Mirasola, PSU

R1: Won by decision over No. 24 Connor Barket of Duke, 13-7

R2: Lost to. No. 8 Ben Kueter of Iowa, 4-0

Consolation round two: Won by technical fall over No. 23 Stephan Monchery of Appalachian State, 18-3 (6:03)

Consolation round three: Lost by decision to No. 18 Christian Carroll of Wyoming, 9-6

Mirasola’s tournament is over.