3 Penn State alums make Yahoo's NFL Draft 'All-Juice Team': Newsstand

Three Penn State alums are on Yahoo Sports’ NFL Draft ‘All-Juice’ team. That fact headlines today’s newsstand.

The process of putting together the team comes from the late Terez Paylor, who put the first one together 12 years ago. Now being done by Charles McDonald and Charles Robinson, they describe their methods as follows:

“The team is based on NFL talent evaluators and coaching staff feedback, choosing two players per “shelf,” building a full 22-man team plus one priority free agent. The one extra player is a shoutout to an earlier edition of one of Terez’s All-Juice teams where he added an extra defensive player to account for a nickel spot while also maintaining a traditional seven-man box. We have chosen to use the additional spot to add a preferred free agent who was put onto our radar by sources, putting this year’s selection in the offensive category despite his special teams designation.”

The three Nittany Lions who are on the list are Day 1 pick Vega Ioane; early Day 3 pick Dani Dennis-Sutton, and Round 5 defensive tackle Zane Durant.

“Durant was another winner from the scouting combine, running a 4.75 40-yard dash and showing off elite athleticism that put him on the map as far as notable defensive line prospects this year,” McDonald writes. “Durant doesn’t have great production given his athletic profile, but there’s enough on tape where there’s a realistic shot for him to grow into a consistently playable rotation piece with upside as a playmaker.”

You can read the full story by clicking here. The rest of today’s newsstand is below.

Penn State headlines of the day

Tony Rojas’ recovery tracking ahead of schedule, yielding dividends for Penn State defense: Bauer, BWI



Top100 Edge Abraham Sesay gets back to Penn State, talks ‘amazing’ visit: Fitz, BWI



RB Gary Walker following recent Penn State visit: ‘It was better than I thought it would be’: Snyder, BWI



Former Penn State guard Kayden Mingo picks his transfer destination; where will he play next?: Pickel, BWI



Rocco Becht’s bet on Matt Campbell paid off, now comes Penn State expectations: Nakos, On3

Voting For 2026 Class Of The Penn State Sports Hall Of Fame Now Open: Stuff Somers Says

Quote of the day

“For Penn State fans, anything below that standard is unacceptable. I’ve heard stories from players who stayed, and I understand how fans react. There are always going to be fans who expect more from you. And honestly, when you’re at a historic program like this, you should want to play at the highest level and compete in those big games.

“I don’t feel bad for anyone. It’s expected of us, and that’s why you come to Penn State, because you’re expected to win. It’s our job to go out there and win those big, crucial moments. They have every right to be passionate. What I’ve learned is that this place truly cares about football. They care because they expect a winning team, and I respect them for that.”

PSU QB Rocco Becht to On3’s Pete Nakos

Quote of the day

Y