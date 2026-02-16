3 Penn State players make top NFL Draft analyst's top five position by position board: Newsstand

Penn State news, notes, and updates for Feb. 16 include position-by-position NFL Draft rankings, headlines of the day, and more.

The march to the Combine, which is Feb. 26 – March 1 for on-field drills at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, continues with NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks’ look at the top prospects at each position. Three Nittany Lions made the cut, and all of them — quarterback Drew Allar, running back Nick Singleton, and guard Vega Ioane — will be at the combine later this month.

Starting under center, Allar is No. 5 on Brooks’ list of passers. It starts, of course, with Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza. How much either will do at the Combine is unclear, Mendoza because of the credentials he already has, and Allar because he is recovering from a broken ankle suffered in mid-October that ended his senior season early.

“I’m not going to get into the [timeline to return] too much because there’s a lot of things that have to go in a certain way,” Allar said in November. “And I don’t want to rush anything back because I have a lot of time.”

Moving on to the backfield, Singleton checks in as Brooks’ No. 5 running back. That list is led by Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love.

Last and obviously certainly not least, Ioane is Brooks’ No. 1 guard.

“The talent and depth at offensive guard could lead to a late-Day 1/early-Day 2 run on the position,” Brooks writes. “Olaivavega Ioane excels at bully ball at the point of attack, utilizing his violent hands and superior lower-body strength to maul opponents. With few defenders capable of matching the Penn State star’s toughness and tenacity, teams could rate the 6-4, 323-pounder as a top-15 overall prospect in this class.”

The rest of today’s newsstand is below.

Penn State headlines of the day

Quote of the day

“I was talking with Coach Clanton. He was just very enthusiastic and honest about what he thought about me as a player, and we just had a great conversation. I was ecstatic, an offer to go a school like Penn State and play for a team like they are. The staff they brought over and facilities they have are unbelievable.”

–Pittsburgh (Pa.) Upper Saint Clair 2027 offensive tackle Ryan Robbins on PSU.

