3 questions for Penn State wrestling with the Big Ten season now here

Penn State wrestling is through the non-conference portion of its 2025-2026 schedule. Head coach Cael Sanderson’s team is still ranked No. 1. It is 6-0 and has outscored its non-conference foes 246-16. The Nittany Lions will put their Division I record 77 consecutive dual meet victories on the line Saturday at 4 p.m. ET when Rutgers comes to Rec Hall for a 4 p.m. ET Big Ten match on Big Ten Network. Before that, Sanderson will speak with reporters on Wednesday. What are the top questions he’ll face? We break it down below.

1. What will the Penn State plan be at 141 pounds?

Change appears to be on the horizon at one starting spot. After suffering an upper body injury at the Army Black Knight Invitational, former All-American and Penn State 141-pound starter briefly returned to action over the weekend at the Southern Scuffle. However, after winning his first match by decision while competing with a brace and/or sleeve on his upper right arm, the Nittany Lion was forced to default out of the rest of the tournament due to injury. His status moving forward is unclear.

If Nagao is out for the year, Penn State will likely pull junior Braeden Davis’ redshirt. He won a Kauffman Memorial Open title on Sunday, going 4-0 in his first action of the season. If Sanderson and co., do not want to do that, though, they could bump freshman Nate Desmond up from 125. Time will tell how it plays out, but a decision will need to be made sooner rather than later.

2. How are the freshmen holding up?

Penn State is starting two freshmen in 2025-2026. Marcus Blaze and PJ Duke are so far undefeated at 133 and 157 pounds, respectively, and have looked absolutely terrific during the first half of the season. That is expected to remain the case during the Big Ten portion of the year. However, college wrestling is a grind, and so it will be interesting to get an update on how both are doing so far in Sanderson’s mind and how he thinks each could improve with more experience.

3. Will everything remain status quo at heavyweight?

Redshirt freshman Cole Mirasola is the lowest-ranked Penn State starter. He begins this week ranked No. 13 at heavyweight. That’s nothing to sneeze at, of course, but also leaves him outside of the All-American top eight range. Redshirt senior Lucas Cochran has not overtaken him yet, and had to medically forfeit his semifinal on Sunday at the Scuffle. That likely means Mirasola will remain a mainstay in the Penn State lineup. And that’s probably true whether Cochran is healthy or not. But, time will tell.