4 Penn State players will sport new jersey numbers in 2026; here's the complete list

Four Penn State players will wear different jersey numbers during the 2026 season than they did during spring practice. A new online roster update on Tuesday reflects the changes. You can see the full list below:

RB James Peoples: From No. 23 to No. 1

DE Ikenna Ezeogu: From No. 88 to No. 1

WR Peter Gonzalez: From No. 84 to No. 7

QB Connor Barry: From No. 17 to No. 10

From a purely game-day operations standpoint, Gonzalez’s switch is the most notable one. He will now wear the same number as likely backup quarterback Alex Manske. The pair cannot be on the field at the same time in the same number. They do not project to be at any point this fall, of course. But, it’s the one change that jumps out at us.

As for Peoples’ move, he sported a fresh No. 1 T-shirt during the team’s trip to the Penn State Children’s Hospital in Hershey last month. So, that change was expected. Ezeogu, then, wore No. 88 at Iowa State and started his time in State College with the same number. However, he will now be the only defensive lineman to wear a single digit jersey number in 2026.

Last but not least, Barry’s switch from 17 to 10 puts him back in the same number he wore as a starter at Division-III Christopher Newman.

Penn State did not update any heights and weights in its latest online roster publication. It did make changes in those categories roughly a month ago, though. You can see what changed on the offense and defense by clicking the respective links here and here.

Penn State continues preparing for camp

Penn State players are back working out with the strength staff following a brief break after Lift for Life back on July 1. They are also getting time with the coaching staff to ensure everyone is up to speed for preseason camp. Head coach Matt Campbell, quarterback Rocco Becht, offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh, and linebacker Tony Rojas will be in Chicago two weeks from today for Big Ten Media Days. Then, camp will kick off a handful of days later.

” I appreciate their effort today,” head strength coach Reid Kagy said following Lift for Life. “It was such a perfect way to end the first half of the summer. They’ll get a little bit of rest right now, recovery, and we’ll come back, and we got to hit the ground running for those last weeks to set us up for camp.”