6 Penn State football takeaways from the final month of 2025: Lions go out with a win, roster/staff changes, Beaver Stadium work, more

6 Penn State football takeaways from the final month of 2025: Lions go out with a win, roster/staff changes, Beaver Stadium work, moreby: Greg Pickel3 hours agoGregPickelRead In AppPenn State Nittany Lions interim head coach Terry Smith holds up the George M. Steinbrenner Trophy with his team after the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn ImagesPenn State football is closing out 2025 by turning its full attention to 2026. Our December takeaways are inside.