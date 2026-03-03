Skip to main content
Penn State
Join Now

6 Penn State football February takeaways: A new position coach, unexpected injury news, a letterman departs, and more

Greg Pickelby: Greg Pickel1 hour agoGregPickel
andrew-rappleyea-penn-state-football-on3
Dec 27, 2025; Bronx, NY, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Andrew Rappleyea (87) looks for yards after catch as Clemson Tigers cornerback Branden Strozier (1) pursues during the first half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Penn State football spent February of 2026 dealing with good and bad news. We have a full recap and rundown here.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
BWI
+
+
One subscription: The best Penn State Nittany Lions coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.