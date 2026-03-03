6 Penn State football February takeaways: A new position coach, unexpected injury news, a letterman departs, and more

6 Penn State football February takeaways: A new position coach, unexpected injury news, a letterman departs, and moreby: Greg Pickel1 hour agoGregPickelRead In AppDec 27, 2025; Bronx, NY, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Andrew Rappleyea (87) looks for yards after catch as Clemson Tigers cornerback Branden Strozier (1) pursues during the first half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn ImagesPenn State football spent February of 2026 dealing with good and bad news. We have a full recap and rundown here.