A top Iowa wrestling starter has left the program before Lions-Hawkeyes; what did Tom Brands say about Penn State?

Iowa will be without a top-five starter when it hosts the No. 1 Penn State wrestling team on Friday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Massoma Endene, a former three-time Division III national champ who is No. 4 in InterMat’s latest 197-pound rankings, is no longer with the Hawkeyes program, coach Tom Brands told reporters on Tuesday.

“My statement to that is, is sometimes these things work and sometimes they don’t work, and this one just didn’t work out,” Brands said. “We wish him the best, and that’s the extent of it.”

Endene was 6-1 on the year. He last competed against Iowa State in late November and lost to No. 2 Rocky Elam by decision, 8-2. Since, Endene has missed the Hawkeyes’ last five events. It’s unclear if Iowa will bump Gabe Arnold up from 184 to 197 to face Penn State’s top-ranked Josh Barr or if it will go with true freshman Harvey Ludington moving forward. Both have competed for Brands’ team since Endene’s absence began.

“We want to be really, really smart with Ludington,” Brands said. “He’s our best option based on results at the Soldier Salute. We are going to be smart and we will take it week to week.”

What else did Tom Brands say about Penn State on Tuesday?

The Hawkeyes enter the weekend at 6-2 and No. 4 in InterMat’s dual meet rankings. Penn State, of course, is 7-0 and No. 1. It is the winner of 78 straight matches, which is a new NCAA record that it will look to build on Friday night.

“We know it’s the number one team in America,” Brands said. “We know they’re high-powered. Do you build the opponent up by saying those things? And those are pretty good ways to describe someone. Are you in admiration of them? Yeah.

“You’re going to have to go to stay on the mat with them. You’re going to have to score. And, you’re going to have to score again and again to stay on the mat with them. And so this isn’t coming down to whether this is going to be like normal, because there’s nothing normal about this, and the thing is, we don’t have normal guys in our room. So there is a choice. There is a choice here.”

Here is more of what Brands had to say:

How does he think the rivalry with Penn State has evolved?

“I think that we have a lot of work to do,” Brands said.

How important could the crowd be when some of the Lions’ younger wrestlers take the mat?

“Yeah, you’re talking to a guy that isn’t one that is going to say that, ‘Hey, we got to get the crowd into it. We got to keep the crowd into it,'” Brands said.

“I’m saying when it’s your time to step on the mat, know what you’re up against and go do what you’re capable of doing. And that isn’t waiting to see. That’s not seeing which way the wind’s blowing. Go do what you were born to do.”

Penn State-Iowa starts at 7 p.m. ET on Friday. Big Ten Network will televise the contest.