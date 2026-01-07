Absent Mingo, Penn State sheds its timidity and takes No. 1 Michigan to the wire

Absent Mingo, Penn State sheds its timidity and takes No. 1 Michigan to the wireby: Nate Bauer53 minutes agoNateBauerBWIRead In AppJan 6, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Freddie Dilione V (5) holds the ball as Michigan Wolverines guard Trey McKenney (1) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn ImagesPlaying without injured guard Kayden Mingo, Penn State delivered one of its most complete performances of the season in a loss to Michigan.