Penn State
Absent Mingo, Penn State sheds its timidity and takes No. 1 Michigan to the wire

nate-mug-10.12.14by: Nate Bauer53 minutes agoNateBauerBWI
absent-mingo-penn-state-sheds-timidity-michigan
Jan 6, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Freddie Dilione V (5) holds the ball as Michigan Wolverines guard Trey McKenney (1) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Playing without injured guard Kayden Mingo, Penn State delivered one of its most complete performances of the season in a loss to Michigan.

