After Gabe Jenkins miss, can Penn State, Matt Campbell Rebound?

The biggest month of Penn State football recruiting is on its way next week. With the start of summer comes the start of official visit season. While it’s not the same bonanza of commitments as it used to be, the team will still try to secure its top targets at key positions over the next few weeks. Today on the BWI Live Recruiting Show, we discuss that, plus the loss of top commit Gabe Jenkins to Colorado, the latest in the 2028 Recruiting rankings, and more.

Join us live at 10 a.m. on YouTube to be part of the action. We’ll be taking your questions and comments live on the show and responding to them on air. If you want to know when we go live each Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, subscribe now and enable notifications. That way, you’ll get an alert when we start the show or post a commitment video recap.

Penn State loses another top commit to a rival school

It’s not a shock if Penn State loses an in-state prospect to a top regional rival like Notre Dame or a southern school. It is much more rare for a top player from Pittsburgh to go somewhere else when Terry Smith makes that player a priority. However, that’s what happened on Wednesday when longtime top target Gabe Jenkins committed to Colorado over the Nittany Lions.

Reporter Ryan Snyder detailed the situation shortly after his commitment to give fans a sense of what happened and how much Colorado was offering to Jenkins in compensation for his services. We’ll discuss the fallout and the impact of the commitment on the team’s safety, recruiting board, and its chances of landing a quality replacement.

M2 QB Academy talks to BWI

Snyder also spoke with new quarterback commit Will Wood’s passing coach, Mike McCarthy, about Wood’s development and progression as a quarterback during his high school career. Join the show to hear more about what McCarthy had to say.

Official Visit preview

Today’s main show topic is about the team’s official visit schedule starting next week. With Memorial Day this weekend, the summer kicks off with a four-week span of visits for players to schools across the country. However, the pressures of NIL and slots in classes have pushed up some of the biggest decisions into the spring. What does OV season look like for Penn State this year? Sean Fitz wrote a preview of the upcoming visit surge, which we’ll discuss today.

Finally, we’ll end the show by discussing the Rivals 300 update for the Class of 2028. Where does Penn State’s new staff stand with its first full-cycle? We’ll discuss.