After Mylachi Williams hit the portal, how many Penn State players are transferring, and where are they going?

Penn State redshirt freshman defensive end Mylachi Williams is the 43rd Nittany Lion to enter the transfer portal since it opened on Jan. 2. The 15-day solo transfer window for the 2026 season is in its fifth day on Tuesday. Williams is joined in leaving on Jan. 6 by fellow defensive end Cortez Harris. Harris suited up for one game in State College, while Williams played in none during the 2024 season and four in 2025 while making one tackle.

Williams and Harris are the Lions’ fifth and sixth defensive ends to hit the transfer portal since the Pinstripe Bowl. Chaz Coleman, Jaylen Harvey, Daniel Jennings, and Zuriah Fisher are all moving on, as well.

Harvey and Jennings have already decided where they will play next. Which other Penn State players have, as well? Below, you can see a full list of both who’s left via the portal as of 1:20 on Jan. 6 and who has made a decision vs. not yet doing so.

Penn State transfer portal entries tracker

Quarterback



Bekkem Kritza

Ethan Grunkemeyer–

Jaxon Smolik



Running Back



Cam Wallace

Corey Smith



Wide Receiver



Aaron Enterline

Anthony Ivey

Kaden Saunders

Jeff Exinor

Josiah Brown



Tight End



Joey Schlaffer

Luke Reynolds

Matt Henderson – Leaving Penn State for Virginia Tech

Andrew Olesh



Offensive Line



TJ Shanahan – Leaving Penn State for Florida

Alex Birchmeier – Leaving Penn State for Liberty

J’Ven Williams

Eagan Boyer – Leaving PSU fo Florida

Brady O’Hara

Defensive End



Chaz Coleman

Daniel Jennings – Leaving PSU for Virginia Tech

Zuriah Fisher

Jaylen Harvey – Leaving PSU for North Carolina

Cortez Harris

Mylachi Williams

Defensive Tackle



Xavier Gilliam

Sam Siafa

Owen Wafle

Kaleb Artis



Linebacker



Kari Jackson

Keon Wylie

Anthony Speca

DaKaari Nelson

Amare Campbell



Cornerback:



AJ Harris

Elliot Washington II – Clemson

Lamont Payne Jr.

Kenny Woseley



Safety



Braz Thomas

Karson Kiesewetter

Antoine Belgrave-Shorter

King Mack

Kolin Dinkins

