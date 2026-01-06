After Mylachi Williams hit the portal, how many Penn State players are transferring, and where are they going?
Penn State redshirt freshman defensive end Mylachi Williams is the 43rd Nittany Lion to enter the transfer portal since it opened on Jan. 2. The 15-day solo transfer window for the 2026 season is in its fifth day on Tuesday. Williams is joined in leaving on Jan. 6 by fellow defensive end Cortez Harris. Harris suited up for one game in State College, while Williams played in none during the 2024 season and four in 2025 while making one tackle.
Williams and Harris are the Lions’ fifth and sixth defensive ends to hit the transfer portal since the Pinstripe Bowl. Chaz Coleman, Jaylen Harvey, Daniel Jennings, and Zuriah Fisher are all moving on, as well.
Harvey and Jennings have already decided where they will play next. Which other Penn State players have, as well? Below, you can see a full list of both who’s left via the portal as of 1:20 on Jan. 6 and who has made a decision vs. not yet doing so.
Penn State transfer portal entries tracker
Quarterback
Bekkem Kritza
Ethan Grunkemeyer–
Jaxon Smolik
Running Back
Cam Wallace
Corey Smith
Wide Receiver
Aaron Enterline
Anthony Ivey
Kaden Saunders
Jeff Exinor
Josiah Brown
Tight End
Joey Schlaffer
Luke Reynolds
Matt Henderson – Leaving Penn State for Virginia Tech
Andrew Olesh
Offensive Line
TJ Shanahan – Leaving Penn State for Florida
Alex Birchmeier – Leaving Penn State for Liberty
J’Ven Williams
Eagan Boyer – Leaving PSU fo Florida
Brady O’Hara
Defensive End
Chaz Coleman
Daniel Jennings – Leaving PSU for Virginia Tech
Zuriah Fisher
Jaylen Harvey – Leaving PSU for North Carolina
Cortez Harris
Mylachi Williams
Defensive Tackle
Xavier Gilliam
Sam Siafa
Owen Wafle
Kaleb Artis
Linebacker
Kari Jackson
Keon Wylie
Anthony Speca
DaKaari Nelson
Amare Campbell
Cornerback:
AJ Harris
Elliot Washington II – Clemson
Lamont Payne Jr.
Kenny Woseley
Safety
Braz Thomas
Karson Kiesewetter
Antoine Belgrave-Shorter
King Mack
Kolin Dinkins
