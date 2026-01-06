Skip to main content
After Mylachi Williams hit the portal, how many Penn State players are transferring, and where are they going?

Greg Pickelby: Greg Pickel47 minutes agoGregPickel

Penn State redshirt freshman defensive end Mylachi Williams is the 43rd Nittany Lion to enter the transfer portal since it opened on Jan. 2. The 15-day solo transfer window for the 2026 season is in its fifth day on Tuesday. Williams is joined in leaving on Jan. 6 by fellow defensive end Cortez Harris. Harris suited up for one game in State College, while Williams played in none during the 2024 season and four in 2025 while making one tackle.

Williams and Harris are the Lions’ fifth and sixth defensive ends to hit the transfer portal since the Pinstripe Bowl. Chaz Coleman, Jaylen Harvey, Daniel Jennings, and Zuriah Fisher are all moving on, as well.

Harvey and Jennings have already decided where they will play next. Which other Penn State players have, as well? Below, you can see a full list of both who’s left via the portal as of 1:20 on Jan. 6 and who has made a decision vs. not yet doing so.

Penn State transfer portal entries tracker

Quarterback

Bekkem Kritza
Ethan Grunkemeyer
Jaxon Smolik

Running Back

Cam Wallace
Corey Smith

Wide Receiver

Aaron Enterline
Anthony Ivey
Kaden Saunders
Jeff Exinor
Josiah Brown

Tight End

Joey Schlaffer
Luke Reynolds
Matt Henderson – Leaving Penn State for Virginia Tech
Andrew Olesh

Offensive Line

TJ Shanahan – Leaving Penn State for Florida
Alex Birchmeier – Leaving Penn State for Liberty
J’Ven Williams
Eagan BoyerLeaving PSU fo Florida
Brady O’Hara

Defensive End

Chaz Coleman
Daniel Jennings – Leaving PSU for Virginia Tech
Zuriah Fisher
Jaylen Harvey – Leaving PSU for North Carolina
Cortez Harris
Mylachi Williams

Defensive Tackle

Xavier Gilliam
Sam Siafa
Owen Wafle
Kaleb Artis

Linebacker

Kari Jackson
Keon Wylie
Anthony Speca
DaKaari Nelson
Amare Campbell

Cornerback:

AJ Harris
Elliot Washington II – Clemson
Lamont Payne Jr.
Kenny Woseley

Safety

Braz Thomas
Karson Kiesewetter
Antoine Belgrave-Shorter
King Mack
Kolin Dinkins

