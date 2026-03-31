Alex Manske injury update: Here's the latest on the Penn State redshirt freshman quarterback

STATE COLLEGE — Penn State redshirt freshman quarterback Alex Manske is out of action during spring ball after undergoing an unspecified procedure, as BWI first reported last week. The exact nature of the setback is unclear. But, speaking Tuesday after spring practice No. 4, head coach Matt Campbell said one of the many new Nittany Lions who followed him from Iowa State is working his way back to the field.

“[It’s] something he’s been dealing with, but we felt it was best to get it taken care of now so we can get him back ready for fall camp,” Campbell said.

Fellow new Penn State quarterback Rocco Becht says he stays in touch with Manske, who backed him up last year at Iowa State.

“He’s doing good,” Becht said. “He’s in good spirits. Obviously, he wants to be out here. But, you know, I text with him every single day to see how he’s doing, and he’s in good spirits.”

When Manske might return to action is currently unclear.

With Manske out and expected starter Becht still limited from offseason shoulder surgery, newcomer Connor Barry, a Division III transfer, has been getting extra opportunities. So, too, have freshman quarterbacks Peyton Falzone and Kase Evans in addition to redshirt junior Jack Lambert.

“I think in all of those situations, there’s a silver lining,” Campbell said. “And I think Connor [Barry] getting those quality reps, some of these young guys getting the opportunity to get in and execute the offense, has been really positive.”

Added Becht on Barry:

“I think he’s been unbelievable the past three practices. I think he’s gotten better and better. And today, he made a couple of huge throws on the field. He’s just going to continue to grow and be a good asset for us during the season and in fall camp.”

Becht is inching closer to being 100 percent. He said his left shoulder is feeling good after having labrum surgery. Now, the Penn State quarterback is focusing on getting his non-throwing right shoulder in good shape as spring practice continues.

“My left shoulder, where my labrum tear was, feels really good now,” Becht said. “It’s kind of just conditioning my right shoulder, just because I haven’t thrown with it in a while, and so it’s been getting sore easily.

“The more throws I can get in practice throughout the next couple of practices, I’ll be able to scoot into 7-on-7.”